After J & J vaccination, a woman has Guillain-Barré syndrome and says she will be shot again

A Houston woman who developed a rare neurological condition, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), after a single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, said she would have another seizure despite her experience. It was.

ABC13 reported that Jamie Walton was hospitalized for 22 days after developing the condition. The woman first noticed something was wrong when she began to feel numbness and tingling in her legs and hands in early June.

“I knew my body and knew something was wrong, so I kept trying to go to another doctor and was told,” You’re dehydrated. You’re fine. ” “Walton told ABC13. “One doctor said I was worried.”

As his condition worsened, Walton became paralyzed from the waist down and unable to walk. Two visits to the emergency room and consultation with several doctors were required before her brother-in-law, a doctor, decided she had. Guillain-Barré..

A doctor at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston performed a lumbar puncture to confirm that she was suffering from a rare syndrome. Walton was treated at the hospital and soon began to regain his lower body sensations.

She also received physiotherapy to learn how to walk again and perform other basic movements.

GBS occurs when the body’s immune system accidentally attacks some of its nerve cells. This can cause symptoms such as weakness, tingling, and even paralysis. This condition usually affects the hands and limbs of the feet.

GBS is treatable and people usually recover completely, but in severe cases it can be life-threatening and leave patients with long-term health problems. Dr. John W. Sanders of Wake Forest Baptist Health said that one to three out of every 100,000 people in the United States develop GBS each year. Newsweek..

According to Sanders, the cause of GBS is not well understood, but it is often caused by an infection. Autoimmune diseases are associated with a number of viral infections, including influenza. However, it is most commonly associated with infection by a bacterium called Campylobacter.

Infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has also been reported as a trigger for GBS. However, GBS / CIDP Foundation International’s Global Health Advisory Board said: Newsweek Currently, there are no “convincing” data to support the link between COVID-19 and GBS, and some “well-behaved” epidemiological studies have shown that the incidence of the latter does not increase after the former. It is shown.

Previously, there was a suggestion that the flu vaccine could also cause GBS. “I don’t think it’s balanced,” said Dr. Peter English, a former infectious disease management consultant and former editor of Vaccines in Practice, in a statement.Provided to Newsweek..

“If so, we do so at a much lower rate than influenza disease. If the vaccine causes GBS in a small part of the recipient, otherwise the chances of getting GBS are much higher. Vaccine Vaccination makes you more susceptible to the flu and increases your chances of getting the GBS after the flu. “

Currently, US health regulators say there may be a link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a rare neurological syndrome.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Updated the shot fact sheet to warn that an increased risk of Guillain-Barré was observed after vaccination with the J & J dose.

Based on analysis of data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting (VAERS) system, the FDA said there were 100 preliminary reports of GBS after receiving Johnson & Johnson Shot after approximately 12.5 million doses. Of these 100 cases, 95 required hospitalization and 1 died.

Authorities said it was not yet established whether the vaccine caused neurological syndrome in these cases.

“Available evidence is [Johnson & Johnson] The increased risk of vaccines and GBS is insufficient to establish a causal link, “said the FDA in a statement,” no similar signal has been identified with the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. ” ..

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) The vaccine is “Possible small risks“Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

In Walton’s case, Memorial Hermann Hospital doctors are confident that the J & J vaccine she received about three months ago caused her GBS case, ABC13 reported. Walton said he had self-reported his case to the CDC.

Despite her experience, Walton said she would “absolutely” still get the vaccine.

“I think what I experienced was terrible. I hope no one else needs to experience it, but I will definitely vaccinate again,” she told ABC13. ..

The English said it was “not surprising” that reports of a link between Guillain-Barré syndrome and the COVID-19 vaccine came out.

“But it’s important to note that regulators haven’t said that a causal relationship has been confirmed. There is an established process to establish whether such a possible association is causal,” he said. Said.

“Although a causal relationship may eventually be established, GBS may be more likely after COVID-19 than after vaccination. The best way to avoid this is somewhat alarming. But in general, the self-limiting condition is vaccination. “

As part of that, the FDA said it continues to recommend J & J shots after evaluating the GBS report. “We continue to discover that the known potential benefits clearly outweigh the known potential risks,” the agency said.

According to Sanders, the available information suggests a “potential link” between the J & J vaccine and GBS, but this hypothesis is simply derived from a preliminary statistical analysis of VAERS data. Said.

“We received slightly more reports than we expected, so there are concerns that it may be related to the vaccine, but this is a very rare event, so it may be a coincidence,” says Sanders. I did.

“I don’t know that there is something in the J & J vaccine design that increases the likelihood of inducing GBS,” he said. “The J & J vaccine uses an adenovirus vector to deliver the vaccine. It has been reported that adenovirus, along with many other viruses, can trigger GBS, but the adenovirus used has been GBS. Was not considered a general trigger for the virus. “

Sanders said he believes that natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 causes at least as many cases of GBS as the vaccine, but data on this issue are not yet clear.

“We certainly know that GBS occurs more often after other infections, such as the flu, than other vaccines, such as the flu vaccine,” he said. “The same logic applies to other immune problems caused by either natural infections or vaccines. Problems with natural infections are usually more common.”

He added that J & J Shot is a “very good vaccine” and has proven to be “very safe and effective”.

“The FDA has taken appropriate precautions to consider all potential safety issues, including these very rare events. I take it myself or recommend it to others. But don’t hesitate, but if anyone is worried about the safety of the J & J vaccine, there are two other very safe and effective options in the United States, and we strongly recommend choosing one of them. I recommend it. “

The GBS / CIDP Foundation International Global Health Advisory Board said it was “premature” to answer whether there was a specific link between the J & J vaccine and GBS.

“Cases were collected by a passive reporting system. We need to know more about how these 100 cases were diagnosed,” the board said.

“We are closely tracking COVID and vaccination and share the FDA’s position on vaccine safety and efficacy. Strongly vaccination with one of several COVID vaccines currently available. It is recommended.”