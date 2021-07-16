Face Mask Rules: Masks must be worn in East Sussex healthcare environments





Despite the change in rules on Monday (July 19th), face mask requirements will continue in the medical setting. The· NHS Trust in East Sussex covers Bexhill Hospital, Hastings Conquest Hospital, Eastbourne District General Hospital, Rye, Winchelsea, and District Memorial Hospital. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that wearing masks from Monday is no longer a legal requirement, but government guidance expects and recommends people to continue wearing masks in crowded areas. It has said. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:71.2211%"/> NHS staff Nevertheless, UK Public Health Services Infection Control Guidelines and Hospital Visit Guidance will continue to be implemented for all staff and visitors. In short, NHS visitor guidance is implemented across all medical services, including hospitals, GP clinics, dental clinics, optometrists, and pharmacies. To ensure the protection of patients and staff. Staff, patients and visitors are expected to continue to follow the rules of social distance when visiting care facilities and when using face covers / face masks and other personal protective equipment. Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer of England, said: Care and treatment. “And when visiting the NHS and care facilities, it is important that the general public continue to play their part, especially to protect staff and patients who may be susceptible to infections. “When restrictions are lifted in many places on Monday, everyone will be vaccinated and act responsibly to help manage Covid. “In the medical setting, it is important to do everything possible to reduce the risk of infection for those who work in our services and those who need our care.” Health Minister Jo Churchill said: “Face coverings have helped protect vulnerable patients, staff and visitors by limiting the spread of this deadly disease and have played an important role in the medical setting. “Patients, visitors and NHS staff continue to use face covers to maintain social distance in all medical environments to carefully lift restrictions on Mondays. “When visiting a local hospital or general practitioner’s surgery, think of everyone who plays their part and is more vulnerable than you.” Professor Helen Stokes Lampard, Chair of the Academy of Medical Royal College, agrees with this decision. She states: Simple steps such as wearing a face mask and keeping a safe distance from others are minor inconveniences, but can have a significant positive impact when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable. I strongly support the chief nurse with this clear reminder. “

