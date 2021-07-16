Health
COVID vaccine cannot cause “viral shedding” despite false reports
Fear of “viral shedding” and other concerns after some companies have banned vaccinated customers from their facilities, believing that the COVID vaccine poses a health risk to other companies.
We I saw this in australiaLocated on the northern towns of Mullumbimby, New South Wales, and the Gold Coast, Queensland.We too I saw this Internationally..
In America, teacher Warned her student Do not hug vaccinated parents for the same reason.
Teachers at a private school in Miami mistakenly warned students not to hug their vaccinated parents for more than five seconds to avoid releasing harmful vaccines.
The school also threatened teacher employment if teachers were vaccinated during the school year. https://t.co/FoMPICTir6
— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 3, 2021
However, the COVID vaccine does not contain live viruses that shed. This is the science that overturns the myth of viral shedding after COVID vaccination.
None of the COVID-19 vaccines contain the entire actual virus. This makes it impossible to shed and infect the virus.
Vaccine viral shedding is like trying to drive a car, but it’s hollow and has no engine, steering wheel, or brakes. There is no battery.
— Chloe Thonus She / She (@chlonus_thonus) April 28, 2021
What is viral shedding anyway?
People can release (or release) the virus after infection with a virus such as SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19.
When infected, coughing or sneezing can shed the virus through respiratory secretions. That’s why during the pandemic we are socially distanced, wear masks, and stay home in case of illness. You can infect someone only if the virus is alive.
Some vaccines for other illnesses contain a weakened, live virus (Or attenuated). Examples include measles, rubella, mumps, and shingles (shingles) vaccines.
These train your body to initiate an immune response with a less dangerous version of the virus.
For example, with a very effective vaccine against shingles (shingles), the risk of a weakened virus causing infection is negligible.But this is Less than 1% of more than 20,000 people vaccinated in 10 years. The majority of people infected this way had a weakened immune system.
COVID vaccine does not contain live virus to shed
However, so far, none of the COVID vaccines approved for use worldwide use live viruses.
Instead, they use other techniques to recognize SARS-CoV-2 and train our body to initiate a defensive immune response when exposed to it.
For example, the AstraZeneca vaccine Viral vector vaccine.. It uses the modified chimpanzee virus to carry genetic instructions into the body to produce the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer. Your body then uses these instructions to make peaplomers, boosting your protective immune response.
Pfizer vaccine mRNA vaccineContains genetic material that encodes a peaplomer. Once inside the cell, your body uses those instructions to make peaplomers, which again boost the protective immune response.
The COVID vaccine does not cause you illness or test positive for COVID. Again, they do not contain live viruses. They contain a fragment of the speked protein or instructions on how to make it.
Even if you can drop the peplomomer after vaccination, it is not enough to cause the infection. To do this, you need the entire virus that is not included in the vaccine.
In addition, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine mRNAs are very short-lived and are rapidly degraded intracellularly. Again, mRNA is not enough to cause an infection.Must be packaged in live Virus, Not included in our vaccine.
Vaccinated people are probably “safer”
Rather than banning vaccinated people from businesses for fear of viral shedding, owners should welcome them with open (socially distant) arms.
This is due to increasing evidence that vaccinated people are less likely to infect others with SARS-CoV-2.
In the United Kingdom, people who have been vaccinated with either the Pfizer vaccine or the AstraZeneca vaccine but have been infected (known as a breakthrough infection) Half possibility Communicate the infection to your home contact compared to an unvaccinated infected person.
In Israel, people with a breakthrough infection after the Pfizer vaccine There are few viruses It was cultivated through the nose more than unvaccinated individuals.
So do you have a chance?
Zero, zip, nada.There is no possibility of viral shedding as a result of your COVID vaccine.. If you need to go to a store in the outbreak area, follow health advice and wear a mask and stay socially distant.
If you are vaccinated, you may be at less risk to others than if you were not vaccinated. So companies should beg you, not distract you.
