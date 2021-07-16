Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine, important awareness to change hesitant individuals

Researchers were uncertain about COVID-19 vaccination, and adults who were given more information about the effectiveness of the vaccine were more willing to vaccinate than others who did not receive the information. Showed a 20% higher score on the scale of. In addition, receptivity improved and almost doubled among survey respondents who were informed about how the COVID-19 vaccine works compared to the influenza vaccine.

“We already knew that people’s perception of vaccine efficacy was an important factor in vaccination intent, so the general positive effect of providing important information is not surprising.” Press At the release. “But the additional benefit of providing comparative information is a new discovery that underscores the important role of communication in improving vaccine intake.”

Data were obtained from two surveys of UK adults aged 18-85 years conducted in December 2020. In the first study, 2,400 people revealed that 65% agreed or strongly agreed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, 12% were just as convinced that they would not be vaccinated. To a moderate extent, 23% of respondents expressed reservations and uncertainties about vaccination.

A second survey of 481 adults followed, with the aim of providing specific relevant information to motivate vaccination. Most participants were unsure about vaccination when no information was provided. However, when the efficacy of the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines was discussed, confidence levels increased by 20%. If the information about the COVID-19 vaccine also stated the efficacy of the influenza vaccine over the last 15 years (40%), the chances of vaccination increased with a similar margin.

“The findings show the positive potential for contrast effects. Pointing out a comparison of facts is especially helpful when making decisions about something new. People appreciate evidence-based information. And this can provide affirmation and peace of mind to a cautious group, “Davis said in a press release. “It is also important to note that the information we provided about the ineffectiveness of influenza jabs did not change the intent of those who receive the flu vaccine. The awareness of the flu vaccine is its familiarity and establishment. Benefit from a sense of safety and efficacy. By actively associating the COVID-19 vaccine with the well-known influenza jab, people are reminded that the vaccine works and is safe. . “

According to the latest figures, vaccine intake has slowed, with average daily doses dropping from more than 500,000 doses per day to less than one-third in the last two months. In the United Kingdom, approximately 95% of individuals between the ages of 55 and 79 and 80% of individuals over the age of 35 receive the first dose. Studies show that this number drops to 76% for individuals aged 30-35, 65% for individuals aged 25-29, and 57% for individuals aged 18-24.

“Young people probably feel less vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Fortunately, mortality is much lower in this age group, but exposure to the virus affects people of all ages. It poses a risk of long-term COVID, “Davis said in a press release. “Vaccination can protect young people and reduce the level of infection in the entire population. The vaccination campaign is by no means over, and the study is about informed and targeted communication. It shows importance. “

