Health
Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine, important awareness to change hesitant individuals
Adults who are not confident of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine given more information about the effectiveness of the vaccine are 20% more motivated to vaccinate than others who did not receive the information. Showed the score.
Led by the University of Bristol British Journal of Health Psychology..
Researchers were uncertain about COVID-19 vaccination, and adults who were given more information about the effectiveness of the vaccine were more willing to vaccinate than others who did not receive the information. Showed a 20% higher score on the scale of. In addition, receptivity improved and almost doubled among survey respondents who were informed about how the COVID-19 vaccine works compared to the influenza vaccine.
“We already knew that people’s perception of vaccine efficacy was an important factor in vaccination intent, so the general positive effect of providing important information is not surprising.” Press At the release. “But the additional benefit of providing comparative information is a new discovery that underscores the important role of communication in improving vaccine intake.”
Data were obtained from two surveys of UK adults aged 18-85 years conducted in December 2020. In the first study, 2,400 people revealed that 65% agreed or strongly agreed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, 12% were just as convinced that they would not be vaccinated. To a moderate extent, 23% of respondents expressed reservations and uncertainties about vaccination.
A second survey of 481 adults followed, with the aim of providing specific relevant information to motivate vaccination. Most participants were unsure about vaccination when no information was provided. However, when the efficacy of the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines was discussed, confidence levels increased by 20%. If the information about the COVID-19 vaccine also stated the efficacy of the influenza vaccine over the last 15 years (40%), the chances of vaccination increased with a similar margin.
“The findings show the positive potential for contrast effects. Pointing out a comparison of facts is especially helpful when making decisions about something new. People appreciate evidence-based information. And this can provide affirmation and peace of mind to a cautious group, “Davis said in a press release. “It is also important to note that the information we provided about the ineffectiveness of influenza jabs did not change the intent of those who receive the flu vaccine. The awareness of the flu vaccine is its familiarity and establishment. Benefit from a sense of safety and efficacy. By actively associating the COVID-19 vaccine with the well-known influenza jab, people are reminded that the vaccine works and is safe. . “
According to the latest figures, vaccine intake has slowed, with average daily doses dropping from more than 500,000 doses per day to less than one-third in the last two months. In the United Kingdom, approximately 95% of individuals between the ages of 55 and 79 and 80% of individuals over the age of 35 receive the first dose. Studies show that this number drops to 76% for individuals aged 30-35, 65% for individuals aged 25-29, and 57% for individuals aged 18-24.
“Young people probably feel less vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Fortunately, mortality is much lower in this age group, but exposure to the virus affects people of all ages. It poses a risk of long-term COVID, “Davis said in a press release. “Vaccination can protect young people and reduce the level of infection in the entire population. The vaccination campaign is by no means over, and the study is about informed and targeted communication. It shows importance. “
reference
Emphasizing the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine can be the key to conversion of suspicious individuals. University of Bristol. July 13, 2021. Accessed on July 14, 2021. https://www.bristol.ac.uk/news/2021/july/covid-19-vaccine-uptake.html
..
Sources
2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/study-covid-19-vaccine-efficacy-awareness-important-to-convert-hesitant-individuals
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com