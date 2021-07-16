Ontario reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, with more than 60% of adults fully vaccinated

Ontario reports 159 new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) In the case of Friday, the number of cases for 8 consecutive days is less than 200. The total number of state cases is currently 547,864.

With the state officially participating in Step 3 of the reopening program, more than 60% of adults are now fully vaccinated with two vaccinations.

According to friday report, 34 were recorded in the Gray Blues, 25 in the Waterloo region, 23 in Toronto, and 12 in the Peel region.

All other local public health departments reported less than 10 new cases in state reports.

With an additional 10 deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 9,285.

As of 8 pm Thursday, a total dose of more than 17.8 million COVID-19 vaccines had been administered. This showed an increase of 168,616 vaccines on the final day (20,426 on the first shot and 148,190 on the second shot).

There are more than 7.6 million people who are fully immunized with two doses, which is 60.5 percent of the adult (18+) population. The initial dose rate for adults is 79.8%.

Meanwhile, 537,176 residents of Ontario COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), This is about 98 percent of known cases. The number of resolved cases increased by 189 from the previous day.

On Friday, there were more cases resolved than new cases.

The number of active cases in Ontario is now 1.403, down from 1,443 the day before and down from 1,757 on July 9. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, there were just over 30,000 active cases. In the third wave of April, there were more than 43,000 active cases.

The 7-day average reached 152, down from yesterday’s 155 and down from last week’s 203. The average for 7 days a month ago was about 400.

The government said 28,126 tests had been processed in the last 24 hours. We currently have a backlog of 8,704 tests waiting for results. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 16,310,438 tests have been completed.

The test positive rate on Friday reached 0.6%. Last week, the positive rate of the test was 0.7%.

In Ontario, 159 were hospitalized with COVID-19 (down 6 from the previous day), 158 in the intensive care unit (down 10), and 112 on ventilator ICU (down 2). I reported that there is. Hospitalizations have been declining since the peak of the third wave in April.

Variant of concern in Ontario

Authorities have identified new VOCs (variant of concern) previously detected in the state consisting of B.1.1.7 (now named “Alpha” by WHO and first detected in the United Kingdom). The breakdown data is listed. 1.351 (now named “Beta” by WHO and first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named “Gamma” by WHO and first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617 .2 (now named by WHO) first detected in India as a “delta”).

“Alpha” B.1.1.7 VOC: 144,781 variant cases, 19 more than the previous day,

B.1.351 VOC “Beta”: 1,465 variant cases. It has not changed from the previous day.

P.1 VOC “Gamma”: 4,950 variant cases, one more than the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2VOC: 3,150 variant case. It has increased by 14 from the previous day.

Note: It will take several days for the positive COVID-19 test to be retested for the correct variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than the overall case in the daily report.

Below is a breakdown of all cases in Ontario by gender and age.

273,034 are male — an increase of 84 cases.

There are 271,110 women, an increase of 67 cases.

88,396 people are 19 years old or younger, an increase of 49 cases.

205,190 are 20-39, an increase of 61.

The number of 156,251 people was 40 to 59, an increase of 36 cases.

72,769 are 60 to 79, an increase of 9 cases.

25,164 people are over 80 years old — 5 more.

The state states that not all cases are reported age or gender.

The breakdown of the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 by age is as follows.

Reported deaths under 19 years: 4

Reported deaths between the ages of 20 and 39: 84

Reported deaths between ages 40-59: 597 (+1)

Reported deaths between ages 60 and 79: 2,968 (+4)

Reported deaths over 80 years: 5,631 (+5)

The state states that death and data reporting may be delayed

















0:28

COVID-19 Vaccine Passport Not Considered Ontario Government: Ford





Cases, deaths, and outbreaks at nursing care facilities in Ontario

According to the Ministry of Nursing, 3,788 deaths have been reported between residents and patients in long-term care facilities throughout Ontario, unchanged from yesterday. A total of 13 virus-related deaths have been reported among staff.

Currently, there are 4 outbreaks in housing, which is the same as the previous day.

The ministry also showed that there are currently 11 active cases among long-term care residents and 7 active cases among staff.

