This device can adjust your mind-and disappear

The first medical implant brought about by this breakthrough is a thin sheet that can vibrate tissue damaged by electric shock. Start nerve regeneration, The team tested it with a mouse. Rogers then worked with cardiologists, including Arora, who saw the opportunity to abandon the traditional temporary pacemaker used to treat slow heart rhythms. Rogers compares this soluble device to an internal wound healing agent, an “electronic drug” that dissolves all ingredients.

Illustration: Northwestern University / George Washington University

At first glance, a device that is 0.5 inches wide and 0.5 inches long can look like a fragile plastic strip. However, in reality, this is a dynamic stack of surfaces and carefully selected elements. The electrical contacts are a mixture of tungsten and magnesium. Wireless power is delivered to these contacts via a flat coil antenna made of the same material. Energy comes from near field communication or NFC-enabled antennas that can be placed in hospital beds or wearable patches. (Sorry, the efficiency of mobile phone taps to pay NFC is not enough to break your mind.)

Having stable electrical contact is essential for any cardiac device, as each blood draw contraction depends on. Heart cells emit rapid pulses.. However, the equipment must also be dynamic. When the wet heart is filled and emptied, its curved surface creates pressure and tension.The challenge of stabilizing something When “Flexibility has been an open issue in this area for some time,” Rogers said. “Bioelectronics are great, but how do you maintain a strong interface over the long term?”

The team solved this problem with a viscous hydrogel that not only mechanically attaches to the heart, but also locks the heart. Chemically. Hydrogels form covalent bonds with the surface of tissue. Hydrogel and the loose molecular threads of the heart are chemically woven together. One nitrogen atom fuses with the other carbon atom and vice versa, forming a strong protein-like connection. “It is mechanically soft and provides a tight electrical coupling,” Rogers said.

Each layer begins to dissolve as soon as it gets wet. It is also important that the device does not deteriorate prematurely after embedding. Therefore, the pacemaker is placed in a soluble polymer shell as a buffer of time. The hardware takes two weeks to complete the melting of the shell. After that, the rest began to collapse, but by then the patient no longer needed a pacemaker. If you need a device that lasts longer, your team can build a version with thicker capsules.

The team tested the device on animals (dogs) with small hearts (rats and mice), medium hearts (rabbits), and hearts close to human size. In all cases, those devices can control the animal’s heart rate. (They also tested tissues isolated from human donors with the same success.)

The Rogers and Arora team also tested how the pacemaker disappeared in the mouse. They showed that these devices remained intact within a week, most dissolved in 3 weeks and stopped working after 4 weeks. By 12 weeks, they had completely disappeared.

“Not only do we achieve these capabilities, but we also want to eliminate the entire process without creating potential hazards or toxic by-products,” he said. Alan Roach, A biomedical engineer who developed the cardiac device at MIT, he was not involved in this work. “Independently, one of them is feasible,” Roche continued. “But I think it’s a great achievement to do them together.”

“It’s really cool to see simple materials. Chris Bettinger, a biomedical engineer at Carnegie Mellon University, said:” I think simplicity is often underestimated. “

However, invasive devices such as pacemakers require more testing to prove their safety and effectiveness on the human body. Another challenge may be the landscape of the surface of the heart. Patients with heart disease are more vulnerable to damage than laboratory animals. Raman, a cardiologist who is not part of the Arora team, said that some people who may need this device may have tissue damage due to heart disease or obstruction, making electrical connections more difficult. I point out that there is. “But based on the design, people will guess that it might work,” Raman said.