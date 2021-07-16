Lauren Boebert’s tweet against the vaccine is hurting the already struggling community

I tried to give US Congressman Lauren Boebert a little grace. She is a mother like me. Like me, her job is not qualified.And well, who isn’t making it from the Western Slope Suspicious decision in country jam.. Perhaps I thought she would stand up on the occasion to represent the Third Protectorate Parliament in Parliament.

She is not yet.

If Bobert cares about his community and the people who live there as much as I do, instead of using a megaphone to spread false rumors and increase fear of the federal government, COVID- Will encourage people to get 19 vaccines. ..

On the contrary, I would like to resolve even the quiet uncertainty about vaccines. Instead, we become indifferent to the health of her members.

Biden deployed his Needle Nazis in Mesa County. People in my district are smart enough to make their own decisions about vaccines and do not require coercion by federal agents. Did I wake up in Communist China? pic.twitter.com/gKXzogwM2C — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 8, 2021

Bobert tweeted in response last week Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dispatching scientists to study the spread of delta mutants In areas where vaccination rates are low. She understood one thing correctly in the tweet. The people who live on the Western Slopes of Colorado are the smartest, most compassionate, and compassionate people I know. The list contains many of the people I love.

But two weeks ago, a few days before Bobert’s tweet, when he stopped people outside the post office in downtown Grand Junction, he found false information about a shocking amount of vaccine. Only 40% of qualified individuals in Mesa County are vaccinated.

One woman equated vaccination with attempting suicide. 5,343 deaths have been reported after COVID vaccination with the CDC. According to a CDC study, only a handful of people actually died from the vaccine. However, even if all reported deaths were caused by the vaccine, the mortality rate would be .0017%, as more than 310 million people in the United States have received at least one COVID vaccination. These odds are High suicide rate in Mesa County, Better than the result of COVID-19, better than the danger of driving on the highway.

The woman then told me she was more worried about immigrants bringing smallpox into her community than the Delta variant. Smallpox was eradicated in the United States in 1949 and worldwide in 1980. The virus currently exists only in laboratories, to be exact two.

We also interviewed a lot of informed people. Some chose not to be vaccinated simply because they were not sure of its safety. Instead of letting supporters fear that the vaccine is a deadly communist or fascist conspiracy, Bobert tells these people that she really knows about the safety of the vaccine. It’s a good idea to tell.

I have no sympathy for those who are afraid of vaccines. Two of the vaccines use new technology that has not been fully reviewed by the FDA prior to urgent approval, and the other vaccine is life-threatening, with a small number of people losing all platelets. I am suffering from a blood clot. The medical community can make serious mistakes regarding the administration of drugs that are more harmful than good. This is not the case at this time for COVID vaccines, which appear to be very safe.

I have seen the life-changing effects of Guillain-Barré Syndrome. The case I saw caused paralysis after an immune response to an unknown virus, but was historically associated with other vaccines and GBS. The CDC announced this week that some cases of GBS are associated with the COVID vaccine, but doctors also suspect that some cases of GBS are due to COVID infection.

I have been vaccinated and most of my loved ones have been vaccinated. None of us had serious side effects. I will vaccinate children under the age of 12 once approved. I am neither a communist nor a Nazi. I reviewed that information and decided that a safer option was to get vaccinated.

Bobert does not like to provide information for people to make their own decisions. She likes to obfuscate the truth for her political interests at the expense of those who believe in her. Listen to Her speech on the floor of the US House of Representatives Just before a riot mob attacks the Capitol to stop counting votes for the Electoral College. Bobert tried to walk the line between the crazy claims of Rudolph Giuliani’s vast election conspiracy and the sane position that Senator Mitt Romney’s elections could be more secure.