Why is this decision so confusing?

Tennessee is one of the least vaccinated states in the country, 38 percent Fully vaccinated. The Tennessee Ministry of Health has decided to stop the spread of adolescent vaccines and stop all COVID vaccination events on school grounds, instead of doing everything possible to improve that number. Did. Reported by Tennessees on Monday.

But that’s an even bigger mess: a new vaccine policy coming from health commissioners Dr. Lisa Piercy, Not limited to COVID. all Vaccine outreach will be suspended, including new semester outreach for routine immunizations such as measles and HPV.And this change was made by Dr. Michel Fiscus, the state’s premier vaccine official. Dismissal After passing legal guidance to vaccine providers detailing the state’s mature minor doctrine that allows children aged 14 to 17 to receive medical care without parental consent.

Slate spoke with Tennessee-based pediatricians and public health researchers Stephen Patrick TDH’s new policy, how attitudes towards vaccines have changed in recent years, and whether independent organizations can do the vaccine outreach work themselves. I’ve summarized and edited the conversation for clarity.

Grace Woodruff: How was your reaction when you heard about TDH’s decision to stop the spread of all vaccines to adolescents?

Stephen Patrick: I’m very worried. When it comes to vaccinations for children, we already know that we are behind the ball —routine Vaccinations for children — after COVID-19. Many vaccines have been delayed. … I’m also worried about sending the wrong message more widely about the value of vaccination. I think it’s an important time for public health and for pediatricians to keep talking about vaccination and why they do it. Vaccination is actually the basis of both public health and pediatrics.

How concerned are you about what is happening with COVID and how TDH decisions affect vaccination rates and cases?

I’m very worried, I don’t have any questions about it.There is report [Thursday] The morning when there were three times as many COVID infections in the state. We know that people who die of COVID are generally unvaccinated.Looking at messaging and attitudes together, we are nurturing harm, When not spreading a positive message about vaccines in the state. I’m worried about what that will bring to our ability to fight COVID.

Before the TDH decision, what was your attitude towards children receiving routine immunization in Tennessee?

Prior to COVID-19, Tennessee had a relatively high immunization rate. Pediatricians over the last decade have experienced more anxiety and hesitation in vaccines, but never before. Conversations over the COVID-19 vaccine, and pervasive conspiracy theories, have made the worst of vaccine hesitation. I’m worried that it’s really worrisome, problematic, and potentially harmful to generations.

My hope is that it will return quickly. As with many things, I don’t think there is one particular cause. I think the last 18 months have seen a decline in public health confidence and a politicization of public health. This is a symptomatology, and I think it is another leap in the direction of anxiety about caring for the health of the people.

How are other public health authorities and pediatricians in the state responding to this news?

My colleague is really disturbed by this. … Vaccines are always part of summer everyday! Kids come back for sports health checkups and bandcamps, and you have outreach for regular vaccinations. It should not change this year. We must follow science and do what we know to protect our children and our communities.

If TDH personnel want to disseminate information about the vaccine, they will be instructed to remove the department logo from the document. How do you think these moves will affect people’s confidence in public health guidance?

was Tennessee Parents Poll-From Vanderbilt University Medical Center Child Health Policy Center Seeing their concerns, it was released in early spring. One of those concerns was whether parents trust Tennessee for information about vaccines and COVID-19. Consistently, TDH was rated the best. If you have a trusted partner for your parents, it is very important that they really take a public position on the virtues of vaccination.

Who fills the gap?

It really is an important role of the state public health agency. My hope is that TDH will reassess their decision.

At the same time, I see state and medical pediatricians making really positive statements about vaccines. … We have been doing public messaging, writing editorials, and working in community organizations. … But it feels like a difficult battle. Especially in weeks like this where the story tends to be very negative towards something very basic.

Does stopping the spread of vaccines affect equity?

Yes, I have no questions about it. We know that COVID-19 has a disproportionate impact on black and Hispanic families in terms of illness burden and complications of illness. We also know that vaccination rates from these families are slightly lower and we are a little more worried about vaccinations from black parents. That’s why outreach is even more important. I’m generally worried about hesitating to spread the vaccine. One of the factors here is that the reasons for low vaccine intake are complex. One of the reasons is related to trust. As a medical and public health professional, you must build trust in your community. I am worried that TDH’s actions and its public debate could further undermine credibility.

Proponents of Tennessee’s decision to stop actively encouraging adolescents to get the COVID vaccine argue that teens are too impressive to make their own health decisions. I will. They also cite statistics showing that young people are at “low risk” of the virus. How do you react to someone in that discussion?

We have seen complications from COVID-19 in children. There are also wider and bigger problems. Beyond illness, we have experienced a pandemic that has had devastating consequences for adolescent mental health and food insecurity. One of the really important things to normalize children’s lives and access to food is to return to school.And go back to school safely.. The way to do this is to vaccinate the children.We need to protect our children Before They go back to school.

I’m worried that we’re failing to see what miracle This vaccine is in the midst of this pandemic, and how lucky and blessed we are to have it as well as to that extent. COVID-19 was a hit after a period of chronic investment cuts in public health. We hope to get out of this and begin to recognize the important role of public health in protection. all our. But right now? I am worried that the message may not arrive.