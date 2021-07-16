Did COVID overdose the drug? Michigan’s deaths surged last year.





Nationally, there were more than 93,000 drug deaths last year, a surge of 30%. Experts attribute this surge to the isolation and strangeness of pandemics that undermine the mental health of so many people, especially those who have fought addiction. Related article: Dr. Andrew King, an addiction specialist in Wayne State University’s group of physicians and a physician in the emergency department of the Detroit Medical Center’s hospital, said: “Especially people with substance use disorders are at increased risk of returning to use and may be overdose,” he said. The surge in deaths began in the first months of the pandemic in early 2020, especially among black Michiganers. Interactive data dashboard The state was launched last month. (According to state data, there were 59 fewer deaths than the CDC last year because the state does not include out-of-state people who died in Michigan.) Like the country data, the numbers on the state dashboard are tentative. But that trend is not surprising. Dr. Joyce Dejon, a Kalamazoo-based coroner I saw a problem coming last summer. Her team investigated 289 drug deaths in 12 counties in western and northern Michigan, Final data last month. Reportedly among those who died: 3-in-5 was listed as unemployed

Approximately 2 out of 5 people were diagnosed with depression

And 1 in 10 had previously attempted suicide Among the dead, Dejon told Bridge on Thursday that he was “mostly” seemingly out of substance for months or years before the pandemic struck. However, it was also those who were released from prison early in the pandemic that helped increase deaths from overdose. From March to June, she reported that 13 people died within three weeks of being released. The data provided by the deJong office provided personal details of fallout — details could be lost in hard data on dashboards and reports. The 30 dead were parents who lived with their underage children. More than half died at home. Four in five used the drug alone when overdose. Early in the pandemic, state councilor Jack O’Malley Pressed Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration will produce data to measure the sacrifice of inhabitants’ isolation. “People who don’t usually deal with anxiety, stress, and mental illness-we all dealt with them,” Republican Lakean told Bridge on Thursday. O’Malley, a critic of the pandemic emergency order, said the Whitmer administration would help delay the spread of the virus. things to do. “

