Arkansas mom begs teens to be vaccinated after their daughter is hospitalized with COVID





An Arkansas mother wants a teenager to be vaccinated with COVID-19 while her 13-year-old daughter is fighting for life at an Arkansas children’s hospital. Angela Morris opposed vaccination of herself and her daughter, Kaia Morris Cooper, because of incorrect information. However, after being infected with the virus and admitted to a children’s hospital for 14 days, Kaia remains severely ill and can only breathe with the help of a ventilator. “That’s sad. I think I wanted to make a better choice for her,” Morris told KTHV Wednesday. “I just want people to take shots for their kids. Everyone needs to take shots, which is a much better route than we are,” she added. According to KTHV, Kaia is one of three patients on mechanical ventilation at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and one of seven patients fighting COVID-19. Mercy Dodeller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arkansas Children’s Hospital, said: Newsweek Health officials are hoping for more hospitalizations for children. “The delta variant of COVID-19 is more likely to spread than previous strains, and children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, so we fully anticipate that more children will get sick. The COVID-19 vaccine is effective against delta mutants, “Doderer wrote. She advised teens eligible for the COVID vaccine to obtain the highly infectious delta mutant, which is the predominant strain of coronavirus. “Vaccination of eligible tweens, teenagers and adults as soon as possible is the best way to protect Arkansas children from the COVID-19 Delta variant,” she said. Morris said she and Kaia thought it was safe to get COVID-19 because her daughter was at home most of the day and she wore a mask whenever she went out. “I really thought she would be protected,” Morris said. “I had the false reassurance that it was flu-like and not so serious. Obviously it was so serious and so serious. Now I can see.” Doderer said all children hospitalized this month were either too young to be vaccinated or had not yet been vaccinated. “All COVID-19-positive children discharged from Arkansas Children in July were vaccinated, but not vaccinated. In many cases, children were vaccinated. COVID-19 is transmitted from no peers or asymptomatic adults, “Dderer said. Vaccination rates in Arkansas are below the national average. Only 40% of Arkansas over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, while 9.3% have been vaccinated at least once. By comparison, the national average for fully vaccinated Americans over the age of 12 is currently 56.3 percent, and the national average for partially vaccinated people is 65.3 percent. Health officials are calling on all eligible Arkansas states to be vaccinated in the hope of protecting the youngest and most vulnerable people in the unqualified states. “We strongly recommend that all eligible Arkansas take the COVID-19 vaccine immediately,” Dodeller said.

