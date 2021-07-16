Los Angeles County requires masks indoors, even if vaccinated





The Los Angeles County Public Health Service announced Thursday that both Los Angeles County vaccinated and unvaccinated residents will need to wear face masks indoors again. The new Maskmandate order, which will come into effect on Saturday (July 17) at 11:59 pm local time, will occur due to rising COVID-19 infection rates in the region. Dr. Muntu Davis, a Los Angeles County Health Officer, said in a press conference Thursday, “Indoor masking is once again normal, regardless of vaccination status, so that we can stop the current trends and levels of infection. Must become the practice of. ” According to Davis, more than 1,000 cases were reported daily last week, and community prevalence has increased moderately to significantly. He said the county had seen more than 1.2 million cases since the pandemic began. The order of the masks is expected to stay in place until the community infection rate of the virus begins to improve, he said. Wearing a mask indoors with others reduces the risk of both infection and infection. Regardless of vaccination status, indoor public places and businesses require masking for everyone to prevent elevated levels of infection. pic.twitter.com/xmr77qsmBv — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) July 15, 2021 Currently, more than 400 people in the county are hospitalized for the virus, an increase of about 130 per week, Davis said. 96 inpatients are currently in the intensive care unit. CBS Los Angeles report. The more contagious and deadly delta strain of the virus is involved in 60% of cases nationwide. Scientists say the US-approved COVID-19 vaccine is effective in protecting against known virus strains.

LA County requires everyone to wear masks indoors 03:17 Davis urged qualified residents to be vaccinated, saying that “complete vaccination against COVID-19 remains the best safeguard that people can take.” As of July 11, Davis said residents of Los Angeles County had been vaccinated 10.7 million times and more than 5 million were fully vaccinated. More



However, doctors said the county was “not where it was needed” yet when it came to the number of vaccinations, promoting a rapidly increasing rate of unvaccinated people. He said the overall number of vaccinations is now “disappointed.” Los Angeles County has lifted its mask obligations on fully vaccinated residents on June 15 as the state has launched a phased resumption system.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Current recommendations Fully vaccinated individuals say they can forgo masks in most situations, whether indoors or outdoors, regardless of the scale of activity.

