Cuba confirms 6,460 new cases of covid-19 and 65 deaths





Havana, July 16 (EFE).-According to the Ministry of Public Health (Minsup), Cuba confirmed 6,460 new cases of covid-19 and 65 deaths this Friday. This is an indicator of the complex epidemiological situation a country is experiencing. New infections were detected on the day, 40 of which were imported, and since the start of the pandemic 16 months ago, 269,546 people have been positive and 1,791 have died in the country. According to Minsap’s report, the laboratory processed 47,356 samples to detect cases of the day. 67,993 are admitted to hospitals and quarantine centers: 43,434 active cases-134 serious and 171 serious-18,236 with suspicious symptoms, the rest under epidemiological surveillance. By state, western Matanzas again had the highest number of SARS-Cov-2 positives, at 1,888, followed today by Havana (763) and the Siego de Avila power plant (620). According to an independent civil society organization, the health crisis was one of the factors that caused anti-government protests on Sunday, killing one and detaining hundreds. In risk areas, including the capital, health intervention studies are being conducted using the five most advanced formulations developed by Cuba for the coronavirus, Abdullah and Soberana 02. These first, showing 92.2% efficacy in clinical trials, are licensed for emergency use and are the first Latin American vaccines against the coronavirus. Soberana 02 is awaiting this approval after showing 91.2% efficacy in two and additional doses of another compound, Soberana Plus, which island scientists are investigating. More than 1 million of the 11.2 million Cubans receive these prescriptions at least once as part of clinical trials and intervention studies developed in parallel with health. Cuba does not purchase vaccines on the international market and is not part of the WHO Covax mechanism created for low- and middle-income countries to access vaccines.

