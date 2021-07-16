UK Delta Variant Infections High, but Hospitalization Suppressed, Study Results





According to UK health officials, the delta form of COVID-19 continues to grow in the UK, with an additional 36,800 cases recorded on Friday, an increase of 17% over the previous week. The UK Public Health Service (PHE) continues to see a high increase in infections, but no corresponding increase in hospitalizations with COVID-19, making vaccination the first highly contagious mutant identified in India. He said it shows that it is effective against it. .. Of the 36,800 cases of the Delta B1.617.2 variant over the past week, 45 were from the Delta AY.1 substrain with the mutant K417N and increased vaccine resistance at a rate that remained consistent over the past few weeks. Is a concern. Case rates are still high and rising, but it is encouraging that the increase in cases does not appear to be associated with similar increases in hospitalization and mortality. This is evidence of the continued success of vaccination programs that reduce the incidence of severe illness, said Dr. Jenny Harry’s, Chief Executive Officer of the UK Health Security Agency. The best way to keep yourself and the people around you safe is to vaccinate both as soon as you qualify. However, while the vaccine provides excellent protection, she said it does not completely eliminate the risk. As we approach the end of the limits, it is as important as ever that we continue to pay attention. Get a free quick test twice a week. She added that if she had symptoms, she would have to book a PCR test immediately and stay home until results were available. The latest statistics revealed in another study on Thursday that nearly 100% of people are positive for antibodies more than 14 days after the second COVID-19 vaccine administration of Pfizer / BioNTech or Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. Tested as Kobi Shield. Imperial College London and Ipsosmori emphasize the importance of obtaining both doses for best protection against coronavirus, as the latest antibody surveillance report will ease blockade restrictions starting next Monday. Said. Over 90% of people aged 65 and over were antibody positive, increased to 95% in people aged 75 and over, and 36% aged 18-24 were positive. At the time of the report, a quarter of respondents aged 18-24 said they received one or two jabs compared to 99% of those aged 75 and over. The percentage of people who tested positive for antibodies after one vaccination with either vaccine peaked 4-5 weeks after the first vaccination and then began to decline before receiving a second vaccination. In humans it has increased significantly.All vaccines are another brick of our protective wall and we are incredibly pleased with the latest data from REACT. [Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission] According to British Health Minister Sajid Javid, nearly 100% of people are antibody-positive after the second dose of the vaccine. Vaccine Minister Nadym Zahawi added: Our vaccination program is functioning and significantly weakens the relationship between cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Those who have not yet been vaccinated are advised to get both jabs to protect themselves and your loved ones, as the restrictions will be lifted next week. The vaccine is safe and has prevented approximately 8 million infections, more than 46,000 hospitalizations and approximately 30,000 deaths to date. The UK government plans to provide the first dose of the vaccine to all adults by Monday, when the UK’s legal blockade restrictions end, and two-thirds of all adults. Stated. Read all the latest news, Breaking news And Coronavirus news Here

