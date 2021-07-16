



Photo (c) recep-bg-Getty Images In a new study conducted by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development, Brain benefits Related to spending time Outdoor.. According to their findings, fresh air Can have a strong impact on the entire consumer happiness..Regularly Spending time outside Can boost consumers FeelingImproves cognitive function and even helps memory. “Our results show that spending time outdoors improves the structure and mood of our brain.” Said Researcher Simone Kuhn. “This is most likely to affect concentration, working memory, and overall psyche. We are investigating this in ongoing research.” It’s important to go outdoors In this study, researchers followed 6 healthy adults over a 6-month period. Participants were regularly scanned via an MRI machine to analyze brain function. They also reported on physical activity, time spent outside, and lifestyle habits such as caffeine and fluid intake. The team paid particular attention to how the brain reacts to outdoor time. Ultimately, the time spent outside was associated with better brain results. Researchers have learned that being outdoors is associated with an increase in gray matter in the prefrontal cortex of the brain. Not only is this part of the brain involved in our cognitive function, but low levels of gray matter were previously associated with mental health concerns. Researchers say consumers can spend more time outdoors to improve their mood and cognitive abilities and improve their overall brain function. These findings withstood regardless of potentially influential factors that could affect brain function, such as caffeine intake and physical activity. Researchers hope that these findings will help improve the mental health of consumers in the future. They say that encouraging consumers to spend more time outside may even help maintain a particular mental illness. “These findings provide neuroscientific support for the treatment of mental illness,” said researcher Anna Machelek. “Doctors can prescribe a walk in the fresh air as part of their treatment, which is what is commonly done in health care.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.consumeraffairs.com/news/time-outside-can-boost-brain-function-and-well-being-study-finds-071621.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

