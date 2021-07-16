Protein subunits and inactivated vaccines are lined up to participate in vaccine campaigns – EURACTIV.com

The EU seems happy with the bet on the mRNA COVID vaccine so far. However, just around the corner, vaccines developed on other platforms are lined up, led by recombinant proteins and the entire virion inactivated vaccine.

Currently, there are four COVID vaccines approved in the EU. MRNA vaccines such as Comirnaty and Spikevax developed by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna, respectively, and adenoviral vector vaccines – Oxford’s Vaxzevria and single-shot Janssen Johnson & Johnson.

The EU vaccination strategy relies heavily on mRNA vaccines.Recent committee signature The world’s largest contract for the COVID-19 vaccine is with Pfizer / BioNTech. It is estimated that 1.8 billion doses of vaccine will be given between the end of the year and 2023.

Contact from the European Commission EURACTIV A spokeswoman should focus on the technology that proved its value and clearly explained that the mRNA vaccine is a good example.

However, vaccine developers are already working on a new vaccine platform.

The EU European Medicines Agency (EMA) has contacted just over 30 developers of potential COVID-19 vaccines. 4 potential COVID-19 vaccines..

Based on the World Health Organization’s outlook for candidate vaccine development, 100 vaccines Protein-based subunit vaccines are the mainstream in clinical development around the world.

“The next major types of vaccines are these recombinant proteins and virion-wide inactivated vaccines.” Adam Finn Also the European Technical Advisory Group (ETAGE), an expert on immunization The University of Bristol Pediatrics Chair told EURACTIV.

He added that these two platforms are “much more traditional” and could participate in vaccination campaigns in the coming months.

“There are many other platforms, and it’s very difficult to get information about them because developers are so often very secretive about what they’re doing. “. fin..

Protein-based subunit vaccine preparing for a vaccine marathon

A spokesperson for the Commission said protein-based subunit vaccines are also recommended for use by scientific experts. In addition to the mRNA vaccine.

These vaccines need to be cheaper because they can be transported at higher temperatures than mRNA vaccines.

“This is a very well-established technology today. It has been around for about 30 years. The most prominent example of this technology is the hepatitis B vaccine,” said Finn of ETAGE.

“In principle, it needs to be a much easier and easier way to manufacture vaccines than any of the new technologies that require a manufacturing site to be set up from scratch,” he says. Said.

Cheaper prices and higher quantities, along with new evidence of their effectiveness, should boost the popularity of this type of vaccine. Another factor is the safety of the new platform used for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Rare but serious or potentially serious safety signals are emerging on the new platform, hampering the political will to use them,” Finn said...

“Mix and Match” may continue vaccination

These new COVID-19 vaccines may be vaccines that participate in the “mix and match” or heterologous vaccination strategies already seen in some Member States.

In the joint update released on Wednesday (July 14th), EMA and the European Medicines Agency (ECDC) Point out that Experts in charge of vaccination programs in more than half of the member countries have decided to use a different vaccine for the second vaccination, taking into account the circumstances of each country.

IHeterologous vaccination strategies, which have already been applied to several other vaccines, administer different vaccines to the second dose on the recommended double dose schedule. This has the potential to expedite the deployment of vaccination strategies.

“Perhaps the most compelling reason for mixing and matching is flexibility in terms of supply,” Finn explained, saying health officials. If you give a particular vaccine to your population, you won’t get any more.

Preliminary results from studies in Spain, Germany, and the United Kingdom suggest that there are few satisfactory immune responses and safety concerns, but EMA and ECDC have different COVID- in the two doses. 19 We have not yet announced a definitive recommendation to use the vaccine.

In Finn’s opinion, using different vaccines is a “very good idea”.

“The good thing is that it may be beneficial to present the same antigen to the immune system in different ways, in the sense that it can stimulate a larger or broader response than always using the same hit. But he added that it is not yet clear how these better responses turn into better protection.

[Edited by Zoran Radosavljevic]