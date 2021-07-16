Health
Viral circulation can be confused with COVID-19, a common cold
Rochester, NY (WROC) — 13-year-old Martha Kelly was a babysitter for some of her father’s colleagues late last month. “They have twin boys,” she says. “They are cute!”
She says one of the children coughed her. Martha was vaccinated against COVID and was not wearing a mask. “At that time, I think,” It’s pretty terrible, but now it’s too late to do anything. ” “
The next week, Martha began to feel sick. She thought it was a harsh cold, but did not rule out COVID-19. “I have a sore throat. I was coughing. It was really crowded.”
A trip to the clinic revealed that there was a diagnosis RS virus, Usually attacked in winter, but is now a virus that spreads in the off-season. RSV can make you feel infected with COVID, and medical professionals seek medical attention from people with these symptoms, even if they are vaccinated.
Dr. Elizabeth MurrayBased in central New York, RSV says it has been around for a long time. “It’s a bacterium that causes cold-like symptoms, but it’s really deep mucus,” Murray says. She says RSV usually affects babies and the elderly the most.
She adds that the fact that it circulates during the summer is rare. “This fills our hospital full of patients during the flu season,” Murray says.
Murray says there is a great deal of overlap with the symptoms of COVID. “For now, both are in the community, so it’s a good idea to have a COVID test when symptoms begin to appear.” She also takes a test now to detect COVID mutations in the community. It states that it is important.
Antibiotics do not work because RSV is a virus. She says time and rest are best, the advice Martha followed. She is still being treated. “I feel good, have energy, and can do something. I’m sniffing a bit,” she says with a laugh.
Currently, the CDC states that RSV is currently the most prevalent in the southern United States.
