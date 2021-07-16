5 things you need to know about delta variants

West Palm Beach, Florida — The virus is constantly mutating and can continue to spread.

The more the virus circulates in the population, the more the virus can change.

The latest variant of COVID-19 is the Delta variant.

Here are five things you need to know about Delta variants:

More contagious than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains

Early studies suggest that it may be more contagious than other COVID-19 mutants.

The Delta variant is currently the leading variant in the United States, affecting people in all 50 states.

Labeled “”Variant of concern“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Possible attributes of the variant of concern include evidence of increased infectivity and increased disease severity.

According to the CDC, the delta variant is estimated to account for 57.6% of newly identified cases in the United States between June 20th and July 3rd.

This is an increase from 31.1% just two weeks ago.

In May, CDC data estimated that only 3% of new cases in the United States were responsible for the delta variant.

“We expected Delta mutants to dominate in the United States, but this surge is a nuisance,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a recent White House briefing.

COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against delta mutants

Every time the virus jumps to a new person, the chances of a mutation increase. If the virus continues to encounter vaccinated people, it cannot continue to spread.

According to the CDC, Only 48.3% of Americans are fully vaccinated. 55.8% have taken at least one dose.

On the other hand, 59.2% of Americans over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated, and 65.2% of those over the age of 18 are vaccinated at least once.

“We’ve got a clear message, which is becoming an unvaccinated pandemic,” Warensky said at a White House briefing on Friday. “Case outbreaks have been seen in some countries with low vaccination rates due to the risk of unvaccinated people, and fully vaccinated communities are generally well on their way. “

It is spreading rapidly all over the world

The delta variant was first identified in India at the end of last year.

It also swept Britain.

Since then, it has been reported in at least 104 countries and is expected to soon become a globally predominant variant of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

People infected with the delta variant are more likely to be hospitalized

People infected with the delta variant are more likely to experience a serious illness than early variants of the virus.

“It’s frustrating because 95% of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 aren’t vaccinated,” said a Jupiter nurse who wanted to remain anonymous.

“If not vaccinated, the risk remains. Our biggest concern is preventable cases, hospitalizations and, sadly, the continued death of unvaccinated people,” Warensky warns. Did.

There may be other variants ahead

Experts are constantly tracking variants of COVID-19.

Mutations are natural and expected, so other mutations may exist in the future.

The best thing you can do to protect yourself and help others in society is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Current evidence suggests that complete vaccination is very effective in preventing hospitalization and serious illness.