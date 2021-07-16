Island Health exceeds 1 million COVID-19 immunity – Saanich News

Island Health crossed an important milestone on Friday and issued the 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccination dose.
The Health Authority’s COVID-19 Immunization Campaign has been in operation since December 2020, initially prioritizing frontline staff and vulnerable populations. Currently, 78% of people in the Island Health area are given the dose and 48% of the residents are fully vaccinated.
As part of the program, over 3,800 vaccines were given to underserved individuals who may have access barriers. A total of 1,044 outreach clinics were held, with more than 21,000 people in approximately 50 indigenous communities receiving at least one dose.
“Without the hard work of immunization staff, many support teams, and community partners, we wouldn’t have been very successful,” said Dr. Richard Stanwick, Chief Medical Health Officer at Island Health, in a statement. Said.
Stanwix said he was confident in Island Health’s vaccination supply and was confident that 85% of the population was fully vaccinated.
The herd immunity clinic will continue the first and second doses during the summer. Anyone over 12 years old can register gov.bc.ca..
