Dr. Gabriel Scully warns that Britain has abandoned Covid’s restrictions on “free day” and “murder policy.”
The abandonment of pandemic regulation in the UK is a “murder policy,” said key public health experts.
Gabriel Scally, a visiting professor at the University of Bristol and former director of public health in the UK, talks about RTÉ’s drivetime tonight on the UK government’s recent decision to lift all UK Covid-19 restrictions in July. talked. Boris Johnson named it “Free Day” 19.
Citing Dr. Mike Ryan of the WHO, Dr. Scully said the UK government’s tactic of deliberately causing a virus outbreak was “totally morally empty and epidemiologically stupid.”
“I think it’s absolutely amazing to me as a doctor,” said Dr. Scully.
“Very strange, hearing advisors and ministers want to increase the number of infectious diseases during the summer, and want to prevent hospitalization and the resulting deaths from happening during the summer. It rose in the fall and winter when they thought the NHS couldn’t handle it, “he added.
He warned that deaths in the UK had already exceeded levels at this time last year, up 57% last week. Hospitalization increased by 43% and 52,000 cases were reported today.
Beyond the health concerns of the British people, Dr. Scully expressed concern about the development of vaccine-resistant mutants.
“Half of the UK population is fully vaccinated. What we have learned is that double vaccination does not protect you from viral infections and does not protect you much from viral infections. That’s … there is real concern that this will create a new variant, “he added. However, vaccination has prevented people from getting serious illness.
“If the vaccine can be completely evaded, it could give some of these variants a competitive advantage, which is of particular concern to many virologists.”
In the face of Delta variants, Dr. Scully said Ireland should adopt a “vaccine plus” strategy with additional safety measures to supplement vaccination, rather than the UK’s “vaccine minus” approach. I advised.
He advised the use of FFP2 or FFP3 masks and oxygen monitors instead of cloth or surgical masks to improve ventilation.
Dr. Scully stood by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan on the safety of allowing unvaccinated children to return to indoor meals with their vaccinated parents.
“The virus infects children and adolescents, not just at the age of 18,” he said.
“Tony Holohan is one of the most respected public health doctors I know. If Tony Holohan says it’s not safe, it’s not safe. It’s your public health advice. Is the person who should take.
“Parents have real responsibilities and roles, but parents cannot decide whether their children will fasten their seat belts in their cars. This is exactly the same kind of problem, protecting people.” He said.
Dr. Scully warned that the long-term effects of Covid are still unknown, especially for children who are still developing, as the virus has been shown to infect and damage the brain.
Dr. Scully also advised vacationers to oppose traveling abroad this year, saying that “home vacation” will be another year.
He emphasized the fact that the Balearic Islands of Spain were moved to the amber list just three weeks after being given green status to British travelers after the outbreak of infection.
“What do we expect to happen in these holiday areas as holiday makers fly from everywhere and mix? This is likely to happen. Another concern is the new variant. Is to be generated or new variants are imported into the home with those people, “he said.
Please see us Covid-19 Vaccine Dashboard Ireland for the latest information on vaccination program development and coronavirus case rates
