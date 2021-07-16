New pathogenic mechanism-ScienceDaily





Primary immunodeficiencies, such as severe combined immunodeficiency disease (SCID), occur when the immune system does not function properly and lead to increased susceptibility to a variety of infections, autoimmunity, and cancer. Most of these are hereditary and have an underlying genetic cause. A team at Tokyo Medical and Dental University has identified a new disorder caused by a mutation in a protein called AIOLOS. It works through a previously unknown pathogenic mechanism called heterodimer interference.

The gene family known as the IKAROS zinc finger protein (IKZF) is involved in the development of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell involved in the immune response. In short, mutations in this family may be involved in defects in the immune system. Most studies to date have focused on the IKAROS protein encoded by the gene IKZF1, but the underlying mechanism by which IKAROS mutations cause defects is not yet fully understood. Mutations in AIOLOS, another member of the IKZF family encoded by the gene IKZF3, have also been shown to cause hereditary immunodeficiency. The resulting mutant protein interferes with the function of the IKAROS protein, in addition to not functioning properly by itself. Researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University have discovered this new mechanism while investigating the previously unexplained causes of hereditary B cell deficiency observed in the patient’s family. Since IKAROS is known to be responsible for B cell deficiency, the team focused their research on AIOLOS after sequencing all protein-encoding genes. They showed that variants of AIOLOS in this family not only failed to function, but also actively bound to DNA sequences that differed from the normal version of the protein. They further used a mouse model containing equivalent AIOLOS mutations identified in the patient to outline the underlying pathogenic mechanism. AIOLOS and IKAROS combine to form a “heterodimer”. Mutants of AIOLOS retained the ability to bind to IKAROS, but interfered with the normal functioning of IKAROS, leading to the recruitment of heterodimers to incorrect regions of the genome. “This is a new pathogenic mechanism called heterodimer interference. Heterodimer mutant proteins hijack the function of normal partner proteins,” said lead author Motoi Yamashita. The team was then able to save some of the immune function of the mouse model by removing the dimerization domain of the mutant AIOLOS. “The fact that the mouse model was able to save the phenotype shows a potential therapeutic approach,” said senior author Tomohiro Morio. “Deletion of the domain involved in the binding of the mutant AIOLOS protein to IKAROS may improve the immunodeficiency observed in patients.” The discovery of this new pathogenic mechanism, heterodimer interference, may help shed light on many other disease processes, such as autoimmunity and cancer development, in which mutant proteins act in the same way.

Story source: material Provided by Tokyo Medical and Dental University.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210716112503.htm

