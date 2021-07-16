Small viral genes can turn bacteria into super bugs

New studies suggest that viruses that infect bacteria may accelerate the evolution of drug-resistant superbugs by inserting genes into bacterial DNA.

Bacterial attack Virus Called phages, they act as parasites in that they depend on the host for survival.Viral parasites often kill their microbial host after invading them DNA Said Vaughn Cooper, senior research author and director of the Center for Evolutionary Biology and Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. But sometimes, phages slip into the bacterial genome and then drop, causing sneaky changes in bacterial behavior, Cooper said.

For example, a virus Bacteria It secretes toxins that kill nearby phages, allowing the virus to keep all new hosts on its own.But now a new study was published in the journal on Friday (July 16th) Science Advances, Suggest that phages may help those bacterial hosts develop resistance to Antibiotic treatment ..

In the new study, the team Pseudomonas aeruginosaA type of bacterium that ranks as one of the leading causes of nosocomial infections and is often resistant to multiple drugs.In particular, bacterial infections often affect infected people Immune system Whether due to conditions such as cystic fibrosis or drugs that suppress the immune system such as steroids.

I know Pseudomonas aeruginosa The team is very good at how different strains of microorganisms overlap each other, as they can be very difficult to kill, and why good strains are so good at causing difficult-to-treat infections. I was wondering. “If you have 6 different stocks Pseudomonas aeruginosaWho will win? “Cooper said.

The team addressed this question by introducing six different stocks. Pseudomonas aeruginosa For burns on pigs. Soon, two of the six strains were completely taken over and the other strains were extinct. “It happened very quickly within a few days,” Cooper said.

These two “victory” strains produce bacterial colonies that look like small wrinkles, Biofilm — A cluster of bacterial cells that secrete slimy substances provides protection from both the host’s immune system and phage attack. The presence of biofilms and small wrinkled cell colonies is associated with delayed wound healing and worsening clinical outcomes compared to infections that do not have these properties, Cooper said.

In this case, the winning strain showed “hyperbiofilm formation”, far exceeding the biofilm formation observed in competing strains.

Biofilm slime protects bacteria from the host’s immune system because immune cells have difficulty agglutinating on a large matrix and swallowing the bacteria inside. Phages are also embedded in this protective matrix, releasing chemicals to fight other nearby phages and keep all bacterial hosts on their own.

In addition, when bacteria begin to produce biofilms, their metabolism ends and their cells divide more slowly. This can compromise the effectiveness of antibiotics, as they often act by short-circuiting cells during cell division. Live science previously reported ..

Two winning stocks Pseudomonas aeruginosa It did not produce biofilm as soon as it entered the pig, but over time it became this protectively slimy state.To find out the reason, the team zoomed in on the winning stock DNA ..

They compare the gene sequences of the winning strains with their ancestors (the version of the same strain that was first introduced into pig wounds) to see if the mutation occurred as the bacterium divided in the animal. did. They also compared the sequence of the winning strain with the sequence of the losing strain.

Instead of finding small mutations scattered throughout the DNA, the team found that a whole new segment of DNA was added to the genome of the winning strain. They identified these “foreign” DNAs as belonging to bacteriophage, a virus that infects bacteria. And in fact, the phage in question first entered the pig wound with the DNA of the lost bacterial strain.

In other words, once inside the wound, these phages jumped out of the original host bacterium, weakening the path to victory. Pseudomonas aeruginosa stock. In fact, each cell sampled from the award-winning strain had approximately 1-4 segments of new phage DNA added to the genetic code.

Most notably, the phage inserted the genetic material into a gene called retS. This is an important switch that helps turn biofilm production on and off. When activated, retS acts as an off-switch, suppressing biofilm formation. However, when the phage infiltrated the winning strain with this gene, retS could no longer be activated and biofilm production became raging.

The team returned the regular version of retS to the winning stock and saw if biofilm production would be turned off again. This suggested that, yes, phage-related changes in the gene prompted the bacteria to produce biofilms, perhaps helping the winning strain to control where the losing strain failed.

This finding could allow superpower to pass back and forth in the early stages of infection, until the phage flies between bacterial strains, one bug wins, and, as in this case, antibiotic resistance. It suggests that there is. That said, it’s unclear how often multiple strains can be infected at one time, so there are doubts about how often this type of exchange occurs, Cooper said. In any case, this study suggests that phages may play an important role in bacterial evolution and the development of treatment-resistant insects.

However, not all phages are bad. The virus may provide a clever strategy to get rid of super bugs when all other treatments fail. Phage can kill bacteria by opening microorganisms from the inside. The virus does this after it has propagated in the bacterium, so when the bacterial cell divides, a new copy of the phage is released.

“As antibiotic resistance grows, the field is interested in diverting these viruses as antibiotics themselves,” Cooper said. To achieve this ambition, scientists need to better understand how phages infect bacterial hosts and which phage genes help kill the host. He also said that developing phage-based drugs that work against many superbugs can be difficult because certain phages usually infect only one species or strain of the bacterium. It was.

“Most of the phage genes are essentially Dark matter “For us, there is still a long way to go in this area,” Cooper said.

Originally published in Live Science.