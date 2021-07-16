Tracking the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Waterloo region

Since the Waterloo region launched the COVID-19 vaccination program, we have been tracking all doses administered.

According to the latest figures, 687,275 doses of vaccine were given in the area. Data released on Friday afternoon (July 16)..

On Thursday (July 15th), 7,243 rounds were administered, and on Wednesday (July 14th), 6,539 rounds were administered.

Since early April, 152,527 immunizations have been distributed to primary care offices and pharmacies throughout the region.

Over 81.3 percent of the eligible population over the age of 18 receive a single dose.

A total of 273,720 received the second dose. Currently, 58.49 percent of the eligible population over the age of 18 is fully vaccinated against the virus.

The doses administered may include medical staff and essential workers who work in the Waterloo region but do not live locally.

Public health in the Waterloo region COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard Monday to Friday 1:30 pm, data is the same as 5 pm the day before.

Ontario Vaccine Deployment

Some important developments in vaccine deployment in the Waterloo region are:

July 16

On July 16, the area removed the Long-term Care tab from the Vaccine Dashboard, stating that this information is now being reported directly to the Ministry of Care and Welfare regulators.

July 7

Bingemans Vaccination Clinic Offers 20,000 additional plans This weekend is called the “Every Dose Counts” weekend in the area. Reservations are now available on Saturdays and Sundays between 8am and 10pm. Walk-in is welcome with the first dose. Residents can book the first or second dose of the vaccine on the local website.

July 5th

Ontario youth aged 12 to 17 can begin booking a second accelerated dose of vaccine at 8 am through the state booking portal, health unit, and pharmacy. Tweens and teenagers in that age group are eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech Shot, the only vaccine approved for use in Canadian youth. This development occurs when the government is working to boost immunity before schools reopen in September.

July 2

From July 4th, the Waterloo region Open the first drive-through vaccination clinic At Bingemans Amusement Park in Kitchener.The Cambridge Pinebush Vaccination Clinic also offers late-night clinics that run until midnight, as well as increasing bookings.

June 30

From July 1st The Waterloo region offers a walk-in for the first dose During all business hours of the local vaccination clinic. Residents must be at least 12 years of age at the time of vaccination and will be required to bring an Ontario Health Card or another ID. Young people between the ages of 12 and 17 can only attend clinics that offer Pfizer vaccines.

June 22

Waterloo region Launch of self-service COVID-19 vaccine reservation system On June 23, residents can schedule their appointments at a public vaccination clinic instead of waiting for the community to contact them to make an appointment. If you are 12 years of age or older, you can schedule the first dose or change the schedule for the second dose (if eligible). RegionofWaterloo.ca/VaccineBook..

June 17

June 17, The state has announced that it will speed up the deployment of vaccines for the second dose.Allows Ontarians who received their first dose last month to book follow-up earlier than planned. Those who have been partially vaccinated before May 9th are eligible to book on Monday, June 21st at 8am. Ontario Government Website For more information.

June 10

The Ontario government announced on June 10 that a second vaccination will be accelerated in some parts of Ontario. Including Guelph and Waterloo regions, To stop the growth of delta variants.

May 31

On May 31, the state announced that long-term care facilities need to implement a COVID-19 immune policy for their staff. The policy must include minimum requirements and must be fully implemented by July 1st. Press release..

May 28

On May 28, the Ontario government announced that 65% of eligible individuals over the age of 18 received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.As a result, the state Said in a press release Starting with an adult over 80 years old on May 31, the second dose will be started earlier than planned.

May 18

May 18, state Vaccine reservation started For all ontarians over 18 years old. Young people between the ages of 12 and 17 are expected to qualify for booking on May 31st.

May 11

May 11th, public health Dashboard changesCurrently, we are disclosing the number of doses the area received by May 5th. Previously, public health stated that it could not provide this data for security reasons.

May 11th Ontario Government Suspended Distribution of First Dosing AstraZeneca vaccine distributed at pharmacies and clinics due to the risk of rare blood clots

May 3

The area will be open on May 3rd for anyone over the age of 18. Certain high priority areas can now be registered for vaccines.. The neighborhoods are: Country Hills, Banier / Rockway, Alpine / Laurenshan, Victoria Hills / Kitchener Cherry Hill. Shade’s Mills in Cambridge; Colombia / Lakeshore in Waterloo.

April 23

After discussing with the state on April 23, Task Force Head, WRPS Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, all pregnant individuals are now eligible to register for vaccination appointments in the highest-risk categories. I confirmed that there is.

April 20

April 20th Langs vaccination site for 1145 Concession Rd. Cambridge has begun immunizing all people targeted by the vaccine. Previously, the clinic only vaccinated people over the age of 80.

April 15

Public health added Pharmacy vaccination on task force dashboard On April 15, a technical glitch prevented local public health from tracking these shots. These shots first began to be delivered on April 3rd.

April 13

April 13th Langs satellite site was scheduled to open in AirNorth Dumfries Community Health Center (2958 Greenfield Rd).

April 8

The area has announced that it is open Two more vaccination sites To serve the general public on Thursday, April 8th. As of April 8th, Kitchener’s 421 Greenbrook Dr. People in Japan are already taking it. On April 13th, the Langs satellite site will open on Air’s North Dumfries Community Health Center on 2958 Greenfield Road.

April 6

Ontario Government on April 6 Formally launch Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine deployment. This phase includes the highest-risk individuals such as organ transplant recipients, some people with neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis, and essential caregivers. Other high-priority groups in this phase include people in high-risk health and their caregivers, people who live and work in a collective environment, school staff and food production workers who work from home. Includes certain workers who cannot.

March 22

The· The largest vaccination clinic in the area opens 66 Pinebush Rd in Cambridge. At the former RONA store in.

March 19-20

A vaccine clinic is being held at Anishnabeg Outreach (Kitchener’s 236 Woodhaven Road) for indigenous peoples of the Waterloo region, Metis and Inuit. From March 24th to 25th, another clinic is planned in the area’s administration building (150 Frederick St.).

March 19

Shirley Hilton, Deputy Chief of WRPS, Head of the Task Force, confirmed at a press conference that Phase 1 of vaccine deployment would be completed by the end of March.

March 15

The Public Vaccine Clinic was scheduled to open at 10 Victoria Street in Kitchener on March 15. On the same day, the Vaccination Clinic was scheduled to open at Wellesley Unit A, Nafujigar Road 3710.

March 12

The provisional vaccination site opened on March 12th. Langs Community Health Center In Cambridge. The former RONA store in Cambridge (66 Pinebush Rd.) Will open as an immune site in the week of March 22nd.

March 10

Following national immunity guidelines, the state has decided to extend the duration of the first and second doses to 16 weeks, or about 4 months. After March 10, residents of the Waterloo region will be booked for a second shot 16 weeks after the first immunization. However, residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes will continue to take follow-up shots after 21 days.

March 4

The second COVID-19 vaccination site in the region 465 promenade In Waterloo, dedicated to a population of over 80 people.

February. twenty five

According to the region, the dose number could not be withdrawn from the vaccine inventory system between February 25th and March 1st due to a technical error.

February. 19

WRPS Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, who heads the regional vaccine task force, said the State Department of Health has announced an explanation of the framework. Healthcare professionals listed in Phase 1 are prioritized in groups, from high-priority to medium-priority staff. Adults over the age of 80 have transitioned from Phase 2 to Phase 1.

February. 8

The vaccination clinic at Grand River Hospital was scheduled to reopen with priority given to the second vaccination. The first dose was scheduled to resume the following week.

January. 29

Women in their thirties First confirmed case Rapidly popular UK COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 In the Waterloo region. Studies suggest that vaccines available in Canada are effective against this mutant.

January. 28

The area suspended the Grand River Hospital vaccination clinic and suspended shots that weekend.

January. twenty five

The region competed Initial vaccination of long-term care and retirement home residents in all eligible areas, After a limited vaccine supply has been redirected to this at-risk population as soon as possible.

January. twenty three

1 year from January 23 The first known COVID-19 case in Canada, A 56-year-old patient at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto. As of Monday, Canada tested positive for just under 750,000 viruses, affecting almost 2 percent of the population since last year.

January. 20

The regional COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced: Two new vaccination sites Alongside the clinic at the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, it will open soon.

“We have two other sites in the area, one in the north and one near the southern tip of the area,” WRPS Deputy Secretary of State Shirley Hilton said on January 20. However, the deputy secretary did not reveal the location of the new site because the agreement has not yet been signed.

January. 15

Grand River Hospital Vaccine clinic is temporarily closed From January 15th to January 18th, we will focus on the immunity of caregivers and elderly home residents. Hilton said last week that supply concerns required a suspension.

“The biggest problem right now is that we can’t know in advance if we’re working on an unknown supply or what we’ll get,” Hilton said at a press conference on January 15.

December 22

Waterloo Regional Vaccination Site at Grand River Hospital The staff at Chartwell Elmira Long Term Care Residence was given the first shot. Care workers have been at the top of the list since the vaccine was first distributed to clinics throughout the state in late December.

— Use Waterloo Region Records and Toronto Star files