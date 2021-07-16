One of the world’s deadliest spider venoms can help patients with a heart attack

Researchers are reportedly poisoned by one of the deadliest in the world. Spider May be able to help recovery heart attack Extends the life of the patient and the donor’s heart.

According to a study published in a peer-reviewed journal on Thursday circulation, A group of researchers at the University of Queensland, Australia, found that molecules in the venom of Australian ginger spiders are associated with improved cardiac cell viability and can be used to treat heart attacks and collect donations for transplants. discovered. ..

Professor Glenn King of the University of Queensland, fellow researcher Dr. Nathan Parpant, and cardiologist Peter McDonald explained that the venom of Australian funnel web spiders contains the protein Hi1a. Oxygen deficiency, such as during a heart attack or transplant.

“Ischemia reperfusion injury [IRI] It is one of the major risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease-related morbidity and mortality, “they wrote in the report. “During cardiac ischemia, accumulation of acidic metabolites lowers intracellular and extracellular pH, which can drop to 6.0. -6.5.”

“The problem with the heart is that it has zero ability to regenerate,” King said. Parents Of the project. “People may survive a heart attack, but … their muscle cells never come back, so the heart is very damaged, so the tissue that can be rescued during or after a heart attack is really very great. Is important to. “

Indeed, according to University of California, Los Angeles Cardiovascular Service, Heart tissue cannot be regenerated once it is damaged. Therefore, muscle deterioration can cause heart failure, which affects 500,000 Americans each year.

“Despite decades of research, we haven’t been able to develop a drug to stop this death signal in heart cells, which is one of the reasons why heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the world. “Palpant added. Statement to the University of Queensland News.

The venom of the Australian Funnel Web Spider also contains delta hexatoxin, the venom-producing peptide. Dangerous for humans and primates.. Thirteen deaths from the funnel-web spider have been recorded since antivenom became available in the 1980s. It is estimated that 30-40 people are bitten each year.

When a person is bitten by a spider, the poison blocks nerve impulses to the muscles, causing paralysis of the entire nervous system. This causes a variety of symptoms, among other things, muscle cramps, dyspnea, fast pulse, and elevated blood pressure.

However, due to the potential of the Hi1a molecule, McDonald’s has particular hope for the future of heart medicine, especially in the context of heart transplantation.

“Usually, if the donor’s heart stops beating for more than 30 minutes before recovery, the heart cannot be used,” he said in a statement to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.ABC). “Even if you can buy an extra 10 minutes, it can make a difference between those who have a heart and those who miss it.

“For those who literally open the door to death, this can be life-changing,” he added.

“It’s always a race for surgeons to stay alive before they deliver their heart to their recipients. We’re thinking of this drug. [candidate] It will be available to increase the number of donor hearts available for transplantation. ” Parents..

King told the University of Queensland News that he hopes Hi1a will one day be managed by emergency services in response to the scene.

“This is especially important in rural and remote areas of Australia where patients and treatment hospitals can be far apart, and every second is important,” he told the outlet. “This may also help move donor hearts for heart transplants. The ability to transport these donor hearts over long distances increases the available donor and recipient network.”

The Australian Funnel Web Spider Colossus became a hot topic in 2018 when it was acquired by Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales. “milking” As part of a project to create additional antitoxin sera and drugs.