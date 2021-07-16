Monoclonal antibodies have the potential to neutralize many norovirus variants–ScienceDaily





Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas have taken a major step towards developing targeted treatments and vaccines for families of viruses that attack the gastrointestinal tract.

Circulating strains of human norovirus cause about 20 million acute gastroenteritis each year in the United States. Characteristic symptoms include severe abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Several vaccine candidates are in clinical trials, but given the regular emergence of new norovirus variants, it is unclear how effective they are. To develop a widely effective vaccine, it is necessary to understand the genetic diversity of the virus and the mechanism by which the immune system can neutralize the virus. Report in this week’s journal Nature CommunicationsResearchers have isolated a panel of human monoclonal antibodies from subjects with a history of acute gastroenteritis that are cross-reactive and neutralize a wide range of norovirus variants in laboratory studies. They describe a conserved antigenic site on norovirus that can be used to represcribe vaccine candidates to be widely effective against circulating viral strains. Monoclonal antibodies can also be used to treat or prevent norovirus infection, either directly or as a diagnostic reagent, they added. The study was led by the corresponding authors of the paper, Dr. James Crow Jr., MD, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center, and Dr. BV Bencatalam Prasad, Ph.D. I collaborated with my professor, Dr. Mary Estes. He holds a PhD in Virology from Baylor College of Medicine. The first author of this treatise was Wilhelm Salmen, now at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, formerly Dr. Gabriela Alvarado of the Crowe Lab and a graduate student of the Prasad Lab. “I was surprised to find a naturally occurring antibody that recognizes so many different noroviruses,” said Crow, chair of Anne Scott Karel, a professor of pediatrics and pathology, microbiology and immunology at VUMC. Stated. “Previously, many experts thought this was not possible due to the extreme sequence diversity of different groups and types of circulating norovirus,” he said. “The human immune system continues to amaze us with its ability to recognize a variety of viral variants.” “One of the fascinating aspects of this study was the unexpected discovery of where human antibodies attack the virus to neutralize it,” Prasad said. “Obtaining human monoclonal antibodies that neutralize many norovirus variants is now exciting,” Estes added.

Story source: material Provided by Vanderbilt University Medical Center.. Original written by Bill Snyder.

