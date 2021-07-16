DA says overdose killed 391 people in Queens last year





Queens — In 2020, about 400 Queens residents died from drug overdose. This is an increase of about 50% year-on-year, reflecting a nationwide surge in deaths from overdose during pandemics.

On Friday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz revealed that 391 Queens residents died from drug overdose last year. “There is no doubt that the pandemic that fueled the national drug abuse crisis has hit us hard here in our autonomous region,” she said. Record number Percentage of deaths from national drug overdose in 2020. Some health authorities Attribution According to DA, this nationwide surge in response to rising prevalence of deadly synthetic opioids, fentanyl-contaminated drugs, is also seen in Queens, where 71% of deaths from drug overdose last year were opioid-related. It’s a trend.

“Last year, there were 82 murders in Queens, but drug overdose killed nearly five times, with the overwhelming majority due to fentanyl,” said the opioid crisis “one of the largest public.” Said DA Katz. Health challenges facing current and future generations of Queens residents. ” As a reminder, the district attorney pointed out that fentanyl becomes even more dangerous if it is accidentally mixed with other drugs. I saw recently I’m using cocaine mixed with fentanyl in New York (Anecdotally) Contributed to death from overdose throughout the city, as people started Party again..

To QueensThe death of cocaine, contaminated with fentanyl, spurred a training session on naloxone. There, New Yorker learned to administer drugs that could reverse opioid overdose. (((Narukan kit And Narkan training session Widely available in the city, Status.. ) Last year, the increasing prevalence of fentanyl was exacerbated by pandemic-related stressors. increase Making people more difficult to access drug use and care — the worst of drug overdose.

