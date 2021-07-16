Illinois coronavirus: increased delta cases, tripled positive rate

Thirteen sub-counties have reached coronavirus warning levels as Illinois survives a “small” surge in cases, according to the latest pandemic figures released Friday.

However, infections are increasing state-wide as authorities identify more cases of dangerous delta variants of COVID-19.

The Illinois Public Health Service reported a total of 4,449 cases diagnosed in the past week, including 861 on Thursday. This is the maximum number of daily infections reported since late May.

The state currently has an average of about 636 new cases per day, an increase of 51% over the previous week. It’s still far from the height of the crisis when the state was recording about its many incidents every hour in mid-November.

Meanwhile, the average positive rate for the entire state has more than tripled to 1.9% since June 25. This is still quite low compared to the double-digit rate Illinois saw last fall.

Delta cases account for a greater proportion of increasing infections. Authorities are currently identifying 365 more infectious mutations, accounting for approximately 3.5% of all Illinois cases associated with “variant of concern.” That ratio was only 1.1% at the beginning of the month.

Experts estimate that the actual number of Delta cases is in the thousands, as only a small percentage of positive cases have been analyzed.

Dr. Kiran Joshi, co-leader of the Cook County Public Health Service, said:

Delta variant contraction is still overwhelmingly preventable by vaccination, but is considered to be a major driver of the large-scale resurgence in Missouri, one of the least vaccinated states in the United States. Has been Four of Illinois’s 13 “warning level” counties border.

Only eight of Illinois’s 102 counties were flagged last week because two or more indicators are moving in the wrong direction. Prior to that, every county had reached warning levels for at least a month.

The condition marked in orange is considered to be at the coronavirus warning level. Illinois Public Health Service

In the Metro East region near St. Louis, the positive rate is approaching 8%. Before the states reopened in June, it would have urged Governor JB Pritzkar’s health team to consider possible business and capacity limits in those sub-counties, but that won’t happen immediately.

“Currently, there are no plans to implement additional mitigation measures throughout the state due to the abundance of vaccines available and accessible throughout Illinois, but local governments will continue to implement stricter mitigation measures in the community. You can, “the state public health service said in an email.

“We recommend that all Illinois people over the age of 12 be vaccinated as soon as possible. The COVID-19 vaccine protects against the deadly virus that killed thousands of Illinois. Proven and effective means. “

Daily dose of COVID-19 vaccine Graphics by Jesse Howe and Caroline Harley | Sun Times Source: Illinois Public Health Service

Is the graph not displayed correctly? click here.

The state has lost an average of nine lives to the virus each day in the past week, a percentage that hasn’t changed much in a month. However, experts say that pandemics follow a predictable pattern of increase in cases that leads to increased hospitalizations, resulting in more deaths and higher hospitalizations. Wednesday was the state’s first night since mid-June, with more than 500 beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

About 71% of eligible Illinois are injected and 55% are fully vaccinated. None of the state’s 13 “warning level” counties are fully vaccinated at 44%, two of which are less than 30% (Edwards and Masak).

That’s why, according to Dr. Alison Arwadi, a Chicago public health commissioner who called the state-wide surge a “small thing,” there’s no reason to be wary of residents who have already rolled up their sleeves.

Dr. Allison Arwadi will speak with a reporter outside the University of Illinois Mile Square Health Center in March. Tyler LaRiviere / Sun-Times files

“The entire county with less vaccination is far below the state than the least vaccinated area in Chicago, and this increase if there are delta variants that are more contagious and can spread more easily. It’s not unexpected to see some. “

In the last 16 months, about 1.4 million people have been infected, of which 23,537 have died.

(312) All Chicago residents have access to a free domestic vaccination reservation by calling 746-4835.

For more information on taking shots in the suburbs of Cook County, please visit: Cookcountypublichealth.org Alternatively, call (833) 308-1988. To find other Illinois providers, visit the following website: coronavirus.illinois.gov Alternatively, call (833) 621-1284.