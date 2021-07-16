Cases of monkeypox reported in Dallas County





The person traveled from Nigeria to Dallas and arrived in Love Field on July 9. Officials said the person was in a stable condition.

Dallas County, Texas — Residents of Dallas County, Texas, are being treated for the rare disease monkeypox, health officials said Friday. This is believed to be the first monkeypox virus infection in Texas residents, but authorities say there is little risk to the public. The person traveled from Nigeria to Dallas and arrived in Love Field on July 9, according to a statement from the Dallas County Health and Welfare Department. The person is in a stable condition. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified close contacts, including airline passengers who may have come into contact. The county health department said in a statement that face masks were needed on flights and at the airport. “We have determined that there is little risk to the general public,” said Dr. Philip Juan, director of health and welfare in Dallas County. This is another example of the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure worldwide. Fly away from common infectious diseases. “ People who are asymptomatic cannot spread the virus to others. The County Health Department has worked closely with the CDC and the State Health Department. “Although rare, we don’t expect this case to be a reason for caution and pose a threat to the general public,” said Judge Clay Jenkins of Dallas County. State and federal partners. “ Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted that the city is in close contact with the county and is confident in federal, state and local health professionals working to contain the virus. We are in close contact @DCHHSThe city’s contracted public health authorities regarding cases of travel-related monkeypox in Dallas. We are confident in federal, state, and local health professionals working to ensure that the virus is contained. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@ Johnson4Dallas) July 16, 2021 What is monkeypox? CDC defines monkeypox As a rare disease caused by monkeypox virus infection. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. Since then, monkeypox has been reported in humans in other Central and West African countries. In 2003, the United States experienced an outbreak of monkeypox, with 47 human cases reported. No other information will be provided to protect the privacy of residents of Dallas County, the agency said. Currently, there is no proven safe treatment for monkeypox virus infection, the CDC said. According to the CDC, monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of chickenpox-like disease occurred in a colony of monkeys kept for research, hence the name “monkeypox”. Was done. The natural reservoir of monkeypox remains unknown. However, there is a suspicion that African rodent species are involved in the infection. Human monkeypox infections have only been recorded three times outside Africa. In the United States (47 cases) in 2003, in the United Kingdom (3 cases) and Israel (1 case) in 2018. What are the symptoms of monkeypox? According to the CDC, monkeypox resembles smallpox, but the symptoms are mild. In addition, monkeypox causes swelling of the lymph nodes, but smallpox does not. The incubation period is the time it takes for symptoms to appear after infection, usually 7-14 days for monkeypox, but can take 5-21 days. The initial symptoms are: heat

headache

muscle pain

Back pain

Swelling of lymph nodes

cold

Malaise According to the CDC, following a fever, an individual develops a rash, which usually begins on the face and spreads elsewhere. Lesions due to the rash develop before they finally shed. According to the CDC, people with monkeypox usually get sick for two to four weeks. Learn more about the CDC about monkeypox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/health/very-little-risk-public-dallas-county-resident-treated-monkeypox-texas-person/287-f010d996-2c9f-4e16-b1ba-5119e568c0e3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos