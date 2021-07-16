Mosquito samples collected in the West Nile virus positive Bexer County test





County officials reported Friday that a pool of mosquitoes collected by one of the surveillance stations in Northeast Bexar County tested positive for West Nile virus. Samples were collected in the ferry sage drive and FM78 areas. The Bexer County Emergency Management Agency, with the support of Bexer County Emergency Services District 11, made a door-to-door visit this morning to disseminate information to residents. Residents of county unincorporated areas, where mosquitoes often have more breeding habitats, can report large numbers of mosquitoes to the county’s public services center. by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne diseases in the United States. Cases of WNV occur during the mosquito season, which begins in summer and continues through autumn. There are no vaccines or remedies to prevent WNV in people. Most infected people do not get sick. About 1 in 5 infected people develop fever and other symptoms. One in 150 infected people develops serious and sometimes fatal illnesses. The San Antonio Metropolitan Health Department has tips on how to prevent mosquitoes. Get rid of standing water Avoid mosquitoes spawning inside and outside the house. Once a week, empty a container of water such as the following, scrub it, turn it over, cover it, or throw it away. vase

Pet water bowl

Flowerpot saucer

Discarded tires

bucket

Pool cover

Bird bath

Garbage can

Rain barrel These actions help reduce the number of mosquitoes around the area where people live. Follow safe water storage tips If you need to store water, cover the storage container tightly to prevent mosquitoes from invading and spawning. Improve hygiene When water is contaminated with organic matter (animal excrement, grass, leaves, etc.), the contaminated material provides food for the larvae to eat, increasing the chances of mosquito larvae surviving. Protect yourself Wear long-sleeved shirts, long trousers, and socks to protect exposed skin at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are active.

Avoid the use of perfumes and cologne when working outdoors.

Use air conditioning or make sure all doors and windows have screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

For uncovered skin, use insect repellents containing DEET or picaridin.

Choose a repellent that provides protection for the length of time you are exposed. The more DEET or picaridin you have in your repellent, the longer you can protect it.

Spray insect repellent on the outside of clothing (mosquitoes can chew thin clothing).

Do not spray insect repellent on the skin under clothing.

Do not use insect repellents on infants.

Do not spray aerosols or pump products directly onto a closed area or face. Keep the insect repellent out of your eyes and mouth. Do not use repellents on cuts, wounds or inflamed skin.

When working outdoors, use soap and water to wash skin and clothing treated with insect repellent. TPR is established and supported by our community. Evaluate our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and, if we can, Gift of support today.

