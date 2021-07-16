Dallas continues its efforts to eradicate West Nile virus by spraying





Dallas, Texas — A sample of the mosquito population continues to show positive results for West Nile virus.

Therefore, as the weather permits, the areas outlined below will be sprayed with mosquito control between 9 pm and 5 am on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17. Control area: The area to be sprayed is generally within the area surrounded by the following boundaries: Lanier Street 75211: Rock Quarry Road To the north Mountain Ararat Street To the west Hartsdale driveTo the east and Irwindell Boulevard To the south.

Control area: The area to be sprayed is generally within the area surrounded by the following boundaries: 4400 blocks on Northcrest Road 75229: Meadowdale Lane To the north Gooding drive To the west Straight lane To the east and Beech lane To the south.

Control area: The area to be sprayed is generally within the area surrounded by the following boundaries: 10100 blocks of Cromwell Drive 75229: Galahad drive To the north Harwell Street To the west Betty Jane Lane To the east and Kinkai Drive To the south.

Although the Environmental Protection Agency approves the treatment of pesticides, residents of the above areas should stay indoors to avoid contact with the spray. While the truck is actively spraying, people in the car need to stay in the car with the windows up and the air conditioner turned on until the truck passes and the spray disappears. Those who are out during the scheduled spray time should be aware of the truck and do not track it. If you come in contact with the spray, it is advisable to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. The spray decomposes rapidly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect. Protects against mosquito bites

Dallas residents are advised to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites by reducing outdoor activity in the evening and at night. Residents outside during these times should cover their arms and legs and use mosquito repellents.

Prevent mosquito breeding

Residents need to eliminate accumulated water to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of West Nile virus. Mosquito breeding sites include unclean pools, stagnant ponds, pet water plates, bird baths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys, gutter clogging, French drains. And so on. Mosquitoes can grow from eggs to adults in just 7 days, so they quickly eliminate standing water. Dallas residents will receive a free mosquito dunk at the Code Compliance Services District Office for the duration of the supply. Code District Office:

3112 Canton Street (Code Management)

7901 Goforth Road (North Central, North East)

2721 Municipal St. (southeast)

320 East Jefferson Boulevard (Central / South Central)

4230 W. Illinois Avenue (southwest)

9803 Harry Hines Boulevard (northwest)

Dallas residents should call 3-1-1 to report a water stoppage or mosquito problem. Please contact 3-1-1 to add to the Dallas City Spray Ban List. For additional information on mosquito control, please visit: www.dallascitynews.net/fightthebite.. Looking for more Dallas news? Apply..

