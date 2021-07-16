



Shawnee County reported 112 COVID-19 cases between July 12 and 15, after seeing a total of 156 cases in June. As of the July 13th update of the Shawnee County COVID-19 dashboard, 25 people were hospitalized, which has tripled in the last two weeks. Erin Locke, a health doctor in Shawnee County, said: Determine future impact. “ The surge may be partly due to a variant of Delta, the Department of Health said in a news release. Delta has become the dominant community stock since it was first discovered in Shawnee County in June. Vaccinations can help stop the surge, health experts say. Below is a list of places to get vaccinated in Shawnee County. How do I get the vaccine in Shawnee County? Vaccination appointments can be found at Find My Vaccine Online form.. It allows a person to find an appointment by location and vaccine preference. Schedules can also be scheduled by calling Shawnee County Health Department, 785-251-4949. Stormont Vail Health, 785-270-4786; or Grace MedClinic, 785-861-8800. Patients at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis need to make an appointment with their primary care office.Contact information for those offices is available online.. Non-patients with St. Francis should go to 29 Southwest and Gauge Emergency Medical Places. For appointments, call (785) 272-2161 or online.. Other online bookings can be booked at Dillon, Walmart, Hy-Vee Or Stormont Bale.. Shawnee County Health Department, Monday-Friday afternoon, 2115 SW 10th Ave. We offer walk-in reservations at our clinic. JayHawk Pharmacy’s clinic, 2860 SW Mission Woods Drive, has walk-in hours from 9am to 5:30 pm on Mondays and from 9am to 12:30 pm on Saturdays. How can I get the vaccine when I return to Japan? Home vaccination appointments can be scheduled by emailing [email protected] or by calling 785-251-4949. The health department will need your name, birthday, address, phone number, and email (if available) to schedule your appointment. What if a group of people needs to be vaccinated? The Shawnee County Health Department has a Vaccine Clinic Request Form that you can fill out on its website. Form Ask 10 questions, including vaccine preferences, and have links to information about vaccines. JayHawk Pharmacy also offers outreach clinics for businesses, churches and other organizations. These clinics can be scheduled by calling 785-228-9700. Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe? Derrick Frerazy, director of infectious diseases in Shawnee County, told Topeka Capital Journal that he was unaware of the serious reaction to the vaccine in Shawnee County. How many breakthroughs have been reported in Shawnee County? The county reported 82 breakthrough cases, or those who tested positive after vaccination, after 76,767 completed the vaccine series. According to data from the Ministry of Health, three groundbreaking cases were hospitalized with one death.

