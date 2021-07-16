“Breaking Breakthrough” COVID-19 Cases, CT Death: Here’s What You Need to Know





Connecticut — Of the 2,124,106 fully vaccinated Connecticut residents, 854 were still infected with COVID-19, according to state public health service data released this week.

The so-called “vaccine breakthrough” occurs when a person who completes the vaccine series is infected with COVID-19 after being exposed to SARS-CoV-2. Of the breakthrough cases of 854 vaccines in the state, 21, or 2.5 percent, COVID-19-related deaths occurred. According to DPH spokesman Chris Boyle, this number may shock residents who recognize the vaccine as a kind of immune elixir, but the data show that the COVID-19 vaccine is a virus. It clearly shows that it is very effective in fighting. ” Less than 0.1 percent of fully vaccinated people in Connecticut reported to DPH that they were infected with the virus.

Of the 854 breakthrough cases of the vaccine, 393 reported symptoms of the disease and 150 were hospitalized. Boyle told Patch that most hospitalizations occurred among residents over the age of 55. Of the 21 COVID-19-related deaths in the breakthrough case, 17 were afflicted by the oldest population over the age of 75. Two were 55-64 years old and two were 65-74 years old. Nationwide CDC reported A total of 988 vaccine deaths.

DPH also announced that of the 854 groundbreaking cases, 513 (60.0%) were women and 77 (9.0%) were in people living in apartments such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities. did. Due to the continued low numbers of COVID-19 cases and high immunization rates in Connecticut long-term care facilities, DPH has announced that it will shift the release of reports on nursing home facilities every other week. The next Nursing Home Report will be published on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Supported living facilities no longer need to report the number of COVID-19 cases to the Public Health Service weekly, and authorities will end the publication of regular reports of COVID-19 cases in supported living facilities. .. As of Thursday, Connecticut residents who received at least one dose by age group were 96 percent aged 65 and over, 85 percent aged 55-64, 74 percent aged 45-54, and 35-44. 62 percent aged 25-34, 59 percent aged 18-24, 66 percent aged 16-17, 49 percent aged 12-15.

The complete vaccination trajectory of the youngest target age group, 12 to 15 years, took off like a rocket in early June, but is now showing signs of leveling off. As of Wednesday, 40.5% of the demographic residents were fully vaccinated and 49.2% had at least one jab. As of Friday, Connecticut lags only Vermont and Massachusetts in the proportion of the population fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. <span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"/> In Mansfield, less than one-third of the population is fully vaccinated and about 35% are first vaccinated. Canaan continues to lead all municipalities in Connecticut to vaccinate its population, with 92.21 percent of its population fully vaccinated as of Thursday. <span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"/> The number of cases of coronavirus delta variants identified by state sequencing increased by 36 to 87. Among other variant of concern in the state, the biggest motivation this week was mutant epsilon, an increase of 1,359 cases. Alpha has increased by 14 and gamma has increased by 7. The beta mutant case was stable at 40. Of the subspecies currently discovered in Connecticut, the cases of the Zeta, Eta, and Kappa variants are all stable at 9, 21, and 2, respectively. The number of cases of the iota variant increased by 8 to 1,805. The results of the whole genome sequencing were reported to DPH for breakthrough cases of 103 vaccines, only one of which was a highly contagious delta mutant. The following variants have been reported among these people: 61 (59.2%) Alpha, 13 (12.6%) Iota, 8 (7.8%) Gamma, 2 (1.9%) Beta, 2 (1.9%) Eta, 2 (1.9%) Delta, 1 (1.0%) Epsilon, and 14 (13.6%) were other varieties. <span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"/> Three more virus-related deaths were reported last week, bringing the number of pandemic deaths in Connecticut to 8,282. <span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"/> This week, Red will return to the “Red Zone”. Franklin has recorded a positive case rate of 26 per 100,000 population over the last two weeks of reporting. The town is classified as a red zone if it reports more than 15 cases per 100K on average over a two-week period.Color code Corresponds to guidance From the State Department. Over the past week, an additional 738 cases of coronavirus have been identified in the state, for a total of 350,536 cases. In a test of 11,759 reported Thursday, the positive rate for the first day of the weekend was 1.28%, up from m 0.52% seven days ago. The positive rate is far from the highs of last spring and the surge of autumn, but is comparable to the level of midsummer last year. <span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"/> The number of Connecticut residents hospitalized for COVID-19 was 38, an increase of 12 beds in the past week. <span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"/> Related item: CT man accused of sexual assault, falsification of evidence: PD

