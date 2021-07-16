COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot: Some Canadians may need a third dose





Narcity spoke with Dr. Joan Langley, a vaccine researcher and infectious disease specialist at Dalhousie University. Dr. Langley is part of a MOSAIC study that is currently working on collecting data on mixing and matching. COVID-19 vaccine Above all. We asked Langley about COVID-19 booster shots and if she believed they would be needed in the future to provide continued protection against COVID-19. “We do not yet know if these boosts are needed, or which subpopulations need boosts, so we know how long the immune defenses of the vaccines we are using will last.” She said. To determine if a booster is needed, researchers need to find out how long the immune response lasts after the first two doses. Third COVID-19 vaccine administration Langley says he doesn’t know much about the need for booster shots at this time, but “I know that some people don’t respond to two doses of a licensed vaccine.” “Elderly people and people with immunodeficiency are those who” fail “to get vaccinated. [two doses], Some of those people still get a COVID. Therefore, clinical trials are currently being conducted using one-third.There is one in toronto [one] In Israel, they are now giving people a third dose on a regular basis. “ When asked if a third dose may be needed in Canada for those who do not respond to Second doseLangley said, “Maybe, we will see. […] Other vaccines, non-COVID vaccines, may use more vaccines than people with a normal immune system. “ Therefore, according to Dr. Langley, there are two things we know about the COVID-19 booster vaccine. First, you need to wait for the length of the vaccination coverage to determine if you need a booster in the future. And second, if they do not respond a second time, some people may need a third dose. However, in Canada, most COVID-19 cases Detected in unvaccinated people.. Whether or not you need a booster, the federal government Secure additional dose Use when you need a booster. Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information about vaccines, where you can answer your questions. click here For more information.

..

