Health
COVID Delta Variant: Despite the breakthrough coronavirus case, doctors say the vaccine prevents the disease from getting sick
This is especially true as the more contagious delta variants spread.
In Livingston, NJ, Mayor Sean Klein said 12 of the 23 positive cases in the town over the past three weeks were fully vaccinated.
Others were not vaccinated or did not cooperate with the interview question.
This is an increase from a total of 9 cases in the last two weeks of June.
Related | Monster Jam is back as the first 100% capacity event at MetLife Stadium since the pandemic began.
However, St. Barnabas Hospital has reported few cases increase, and almost all of the cases they see are unvaccinated.
“Like the Yankees story, vaccination does not protect you from infection, and that is the wrong takeaway message here, the correct takeaway message is that vaccination protects you from getting sick. That’s what Klein said.
Mayor Klein was also a doctor and provided advice to the residents.
“If you’re not vaccinated, you’d better wear a mask,” Klein said.
The White House COVID team used a Friday briefing to bring back the message that unvaccinated people are generally those who arrive at the hospital.
“It gives us a clear message,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC. “This is becoming an unvaccinated pandemic.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Delta variant was formidable.
“And the message we need to repeat is, loudly and clearly, that these vaccines continue (provide) strong protection against SARS-CoV-2, which contains the delta mutant,” he said. Told. “And why is it so important for you, your family, and your community to be vaccinated?”
Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest healthcare network, mandated that all employees, from doctors to janitor, be vaccinated by November 15th on Friday.
“The COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be safe and highly effective in preventing viral infections, hospitalizations and deaths,” said his doctor, Dr. Daniel Varga. “For the past year, we have used all the tools at our disposal to protect patients and team members from COVID-19. Over 70% of team members are vaccinated. This deadly The virus keeps patients, team members, and visitors safe. Essential vaccination achieves herd immunity and brings the community from deadly variants that can cause havoc in the coming months. The best way to protect it. By completely defeating this pandemic, saving lives and returning to normal. “
Related | New York City has no plans to return to Maskman Date, says Mayor Bill de Blasio
More Coronavirus COVID-19 Coverage
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Coronavirus Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Send news tips and questions
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. all rights reserved.
..
Sources
2/ https://abc7ny.com/delta-variant-covid-new-jersey-nj-vaccine/10892011/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]