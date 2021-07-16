A Welsh hospital issued an urgent sunburn warning to parents after three children were hospitalized in two days





A Welsh hospital issued an urgent warning to parents about sunburn in the hot and sunny weather. In the last two days, three children have been admitted to the Wales Burns and Plastic Surgery Center at Morriston Hospital in Swansea with extensive sunburn-doctors ask parents to make sure their children are completely protected from the sun. I urged you to urge. In Wales, temperatures are set to rise to a maximum of 30 ° C on weekends, causing high pressures in most parts of the UK. May last until Friday, July 23..You can read more about what is set to be the hottest weekend of the year Here.. The hot weather also coincides with the beginning of summer vacation in many children’s schools in Wales. A spokesman for the center said: As you can imagine, it was very painful and could have been avoided with the protection applied. “ Dr. Zoe Lee, who provides advice on the best ways to prevent sunburn, said: skin. “It’s also important to apply sunscreen regularly to keep you hydrated.”





Hanna Brew, a dermatologist at Swansea Bay UHB, warned that a blistered tan as a child could more than double the chance of developing skin cancer in later years. She states: “Most of us have a chance and enjoy going out in the sun when it rains. Sunlight is not necessarily bad. We are human and can pass through clouds, glass and clothing. I can do it. “There are three main types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma. The main factors in the formation of these cancers are exposure to sunlight and the use of sunlight lamps. .. “Melanoma is the most deadly skin cancer and is currently one of the most common cancers in young adults aged 15-34 years in the United Kingdom. A single vesicular tan in childhood or adolescence is More than double the chance of developing melanoma in later years. “More than 80% of all skin cancers are caused by excessive exposure to the sun and sunbeds. If you have any doubts about possible skin cancer, check with your doctor. . “



The British Association of Dermatologists provided the following advice in early summer to protect yourself from the harmful effects of too much sun. Spend time in the shade during the sunny hours of the day when the sun is strongest (usually from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm during the summer).

Avoid direct sunlight from infants.

If you can’t avoid the sun, wear a hat, T-shirt, and sunglasses to cover your body for added protection. You can also buy specialized children’s sunscreen clothing.

Apply plenty of sunscreen to the exposed areas of your skin. To maintain protection, reapply every 2 hours immediately after swimming or toweling.

