The death toll of COVID-19 is increasing, 99% of whom are unvaccinatedExBulletin

Joshua Bessex / Getty Images Mortality from COVID-19 in the United States has risen steadily for the first time in months as it works on a new explosion in the “unvaccinated pandemic” head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I am. Said on friday. The 7-day average for new cases increased by about 70% per day to nearly 30,000. Hospitalization has increased by 36%. And the number of deaths from the virus has been steadily increasing recently, reversing the monthly decline that began in mid-January. “We’ve got a clear message, which is becoming an unvaccinated pandemic,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a Friday briefing for the White House’s COVID-19 response team. It was. “Our biggest concern is preventable cases, hospitalizations, and sadly deaths among unvaccinated people.” The upward trend in national statistics is almost entirely driven by outbreaks in areas with low vaccination rates, such as Ozark, Florida and parts of the Mountain West. Some counties, especially Missouri and Arkansas, have recorded more cases than during the winter. Jeff Seiens, COVID-19 compliant coordinator at the White House, said: “Each death from COVID-19 is tragic, and the deaths that are happening now are even more tragic because they are preventable.” Over 99% of recent deaths were specialists in unvaccinated infectious diseases. Dr. Anthony Fauci said At NBC earlier this month Meet the press, Meanwhile, Warensky said on Friday that unvaccinated people account for more than 97% of hospitalizations. Approximately 56% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated at least once, but in many counties, especially in rural areas of the United States, the number is less than 20%, despite widespread availability of vaccines. .. Officials said the low rate created an environment in which the virus could spread relatively unimpeded, and they urged unvaccinated Americans to seek firing as soon as possible. “Everyone is important. Every shot is important. Every shot is progress,” Zients said. “This is another protected life and another safer community. This is another step to put this pandemic behind us.” Although the number of daily vaccinations nationwide continues to decline, all of the states currently most affected by the virus, such as Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Nevada, are above the national average. The percentage of people seeking the vaccine was high, said Jientz. The White House has stepped up efforts in recent weeks to convince more young people to be vaccinated. On Wednesday, pop star Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House to record a public service announcement, and Fauci began an interview on TikTok. Government officials consider false information to be a major obstacle to achieving vaccination goals. Conspiracy theories and lies about the corona virus vaccine are skyrocketing on right-wing media and social media sites such as Facebook, and posts with bad information about vaccine safety spread faster than admins remove. At a briefing on Friday, surgeon president Dr. Bibek Mercy said, “False information about health is at the expense of our lives.” This week, Mercy warned the surgeon general about false information online and called on social media companies to do more to combat the spread of the plot. Asked Friday about his message to social media companies, President Biden said, “They are killing people. That is, the only pandemic we have is among unvaccinated people. They are killing people. ”

