A man who claimed his family died from the COVID vaccine actually died of heart disease

A man whose family believed he was dead COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The vaccine actually died of heart disease, autopsy revealed.

Orange Tim Zuck, 60, California, Pfizer-BioNTech died on January 9, four days after receiving the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

At that time, his wife, Rochelle, Orange County Register The death of her husband has something to do with the vaccine.

However, an autopsy report from Orange County Coroner released Wednesday confirmed that X-ray technician Zack had died of a cardiovascular disease that led to heart failure.

Tim Tuck (left)’s death was due to heart disease by a coroner in Orange County. His wife, Rochelle (right), suggested that the vaccine he received a few days ago was the cause of his death.

Tim Zook, 60, posted with excitement about receiving a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on January 5th. He died four days later.

Zook’s official cause of death was listed as “hypertensive and atherosclerotic heart disease with severe cardiac hypertrophy and heart failure,” OC Register reported.

This means that plaque has accumulated in the coronary and cardiac conditions caused by high blood pressure.

In addition, Zuckerberg’s heart was described as dilated, very large, and thicker than normal.

The report states that the COVID-19 vaccine is involved in his death.

When taking the second shot on January 5, Zuckerberg posted a photo of the bandage on his arm and a photo of the vaccination record card.

“I’ve never been so excited about taking pictures. After my second vaccination with Pfizer, I was completely vaccinated,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the OC Register, Rochelle said her husband “believes in the vaccine” and “he is confident that he will be vaccinated again and wants the general public to be vaccinated.” it was.

According to his wife, his condition began to swirl the day after the vaccination.

“When someone shows symptoms 2.5 hours after vaccination, it’s a reaction,” she told the newspaper.

“What else happened? He didn’t die in vain because he wanted the public to know what happened to Tim.

“Severe reactions are rare. In fact, COVID is a far more deadly force than the reaction from the potential vaccine itself.

She continued: “The message is to vaccinate safely-but authorities need to do more research.

“We need to know the cause. Vaccines need to be as safe as possible. Every life is important.”

Rochelle also said he didn’t want to point out the responsibility for her husband’s death at Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies.

“Our immediate thoughts are on the bereaved family,” Pfizer said. Fox news In January.

“We carefully monitor all such events, collect relevant information and use it as a global regulator, based on ongoing safety reviews conducted by Pfizer, BioNTech, and health authorities. BNT162b2 has a positive benefit-risk profile in the prevention of COVID-19 infection.

“Serious adverse events, including deaths unrelated to vaccines, can unfortunately occur at the same rate as the general population.”

Zook was an X-ray technician working at the South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, California.

His death was investigated by the Orange County Coroner Office to determine the actual cause of death.

The coroner’s office has determined that heart disease is the true cause of death in Zuckerberg.

The Pfizer vaccine was the first vaccine to receive an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in mid-December.

It is the most commonly used vaccine in the United States to date and has been administered over 186 million times.

Vaccines are considered safe and effective by the FDA and medical professionals around the world, but have some negative side effects associated with them.

Myocarditis, heart inflammation, A small percentage Of a young man who received the vaccine.

In total, 56% of Americans have been vaccinated with COVID-19 at least once and 48% have been fully vaccinated.