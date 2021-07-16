Health
A man who claimed his family died from the COVID vaccine actually died of heart disease
A man whose family believed he was dead COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The vaccine actually died of heart disease, autopsy revealed.
Orange Tim Zuck, 60, California, Pfizer-BioNTech died on January 9, four days after receiving the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
At that time, his wife, Rochelle, Orange County Register The death of her husband has something to do with the vaccine.
However, an autopsy report from Orange County Coroner released Wednesday confirmed that X-ray technician Zack had died of a cardiovascular disease that led to heart failure.
Tim Tuck (left)’s death was due to heart disease by a coroner in Orange County. His wife, Rochelle (right), suggested that the vaccine he received a few days ago was the cause of his death.
Tim Zook, 60, posted with excitement about receiving a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on January 5th. He died four days later.
Zook’s official cause of death was listed as “hypertensive and atherosclerotic heart disease with severe cardiac hypertrophy and heart failure,” OC Register reported.
This means that plaque has accumulated in the coronary and cardiac conditions caused by high blood pressure.
In addition, Zuckerberg’s heart was described as dilated, very large, and thicker than normal.
The report states that the COVID-19 vaccine is involved in his death.
When taking the second shot on January 5, Zuckerberg posted a photo of the bandage on his arm and a photo of the vaccination record card.
“I’ve never been so excited about taking pictures. After my second vaccination with Pfizer, I was completely vaccinated,” he wrote on his Facebook page.
According to the OC Register, Rochelle said her husband “believes in the vaccine” and “he is confident that he will be vaccinated again and wants the general public to be vaccinated.” it was.
According to his wife, his condition began to swirl the day after the vaccination.
“When someone shows symptoms 2.5 hours after vaccination, it’s a reaction,” she told the newspaper.
“What else happened? He didn’t die in vain because he wanted the public to know what happened to Tim.
“Severe reactions are rare. In fact, COVID is a far more deadly force than the reaction from the potential vaccine itself.
She continued: “The message is to vaccinate safely-but authorities need to do more research.
“We need to know the cause. Vaccines need to be as safe as possible. Every life is important.”
Rochelle also said he didn’t want to point out the responsibility for her husband’s death at Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies.
“Our immediate thoughts are on the bereaved family,” Pfizer said. Fox news In January.
“We carefully monitor all such events, collect relevant information and use it as a global regulator, based on ongoing safety reviews conducted by Pfizer, BioNTech, and health authorities. BNT162b2 has a positive benefit-risk profile in the prevention of COVID-19 infection.
“Serious adverse events, including deaths unrelated to vaccines, can unfortunately occur at the same rate as the general population.”
Zook was an X-ray technician working at the South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, California.
His death was investigated by the Orange County Coroner Office to determine the actual cause of death.
The coroner’s office has determined that heart disease is the true cause of death in Zuckerberg.
The Pfizer vaccine was the first vaccine to receive an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in mid-December.
It is the most commonly used vaccine in the United States to date and has been administered over 186 million times.
Vaccines are considered safe and effective by the FDA and medical professionals around the world, but have some negative side effects associated with them.
Myocarditis, heart inflammation, A small percentage Of a young man who received the vaccine.
In total, 56% of Americans have been vaccinated with COVID-19 at least once and 48% have been fully vaccinated.
A man who claimed his family died from the COVID vaccine actually died of heart disease Source link A man who claimed his family died from the COVID vaccine actually died of heart disease
Sources
2/ https://californianewstimes.com/man-whose-family-claimed-he-died-from-covid-vaccine-actually-passed-away-from-heart-disease/443039/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]