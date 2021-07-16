A case of monkeypox was found in Texas





A rare but potentially serious viral disease case of monkeypox was confirmed in a Texas resident who recently returned from Nigeria, health officials said Friday. They said the virus is believed to have a low risk of spreading to others. The person, who lives in Dallas, has been hospitalized in Dallas and is in stable condition, health officials said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will contact unidentified airlines and state and provinces to contact passengers who traveled with patients on one flight from Lagos to Atlanta and two flights from Atlanta to Atlanta on July 8. He said he was working with health authorities. Dallas on July 9th. The CDC risks spreading monkeypox to others through respiratory droplets, as travelers on these flights and airports in Atlanta and Dallas need to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Said he thought he was limited.

“Although rare, we don’t expect this case to be a reason for caution and pose a threat to the general public,” said Clay Jenkins, a Dallas County judge. statement on Friday. Dr. Philip Juan, director of the Dallas County Health and Welfare Department, said the county health authorities worked with state and federal agencies to interview patients and others who were in close contact with them. “We have determined that there is little risk to the general public,” Dr. Huang said in a statement. “This is another example of the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure, because it is within easy flight distance from global infectious diseases.” According to the CDC, monkeypox was so named because it was first identified in monkeys, but it occurs primarily in Central and West Africa, but from imported African rodents to pets. It occurred in the United States in 2003 after spreading to prairie dogs. in the meantime OutbreakAccording to the CDC, 47 possible cases of monkeypox were identified in six states. Infected individuals reported symptoms such as fever, headache, myalgia, and rash. No deaths have been reported.

Monkeypox belongs to the same viral family as smallpox, but according to the CDC, it causes mild infections. The disease usually begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes and develops into a widespread rash on the face and body. Most infections last 2-4 weeks. In this case, laboratory tests at the CDC showed that the patient was infected with the most common monkeypox strain in parts of West Africa, including Nigeria. According to the CDC, infection with the strain of monkeypox is fatal in 1 in 100 people, but infection rates may be higher in people with a weakened immune system. The CDC said it was supporting Nigeria’s response to monkeypox. In 2017, after nearly 40 years in Nigeria, no cases were reported and monkeypox recurred. There is no specific treatment available for monkeypox infection, by CDC. However, one vaccine has been approved in the United States to prevent monkeypox and smallpox. Monkey pox is common in animals such as rats, mice, and rabbits, but when bitten or scratched by animals, prepared for wild hunting animals, or in contact with infected animals or perhaps animal products, It can infect people. .. The virus can spread among people through fluids, pain, or items contaminated with fluids, but is generally transmitted via large respiratory droplets that do not travel more than a few feet. As a result, the spread of the virus generally requires long, face-to-face contact, the CDC said. Dr. Anne W. Limoan, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said monkeypox is not as contagious as coronavirus and influenza.

“Although the risk is low, this highlights the fact that infections everywhere are potentially infections everywhere,” said Dr. Limoan. “This should remind us that infectious diseases are regularly spilling from animals to humans, and that Covid is not the only infectious disease caused by zoonotic diseases.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/16/us/monkey-pox-case-us.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos