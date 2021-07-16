CMO warns unvaccinated people to “take all precautions” this weekend





Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, warned unvaccinated people “we will take all precautions this weekend” after reporting more than 1,100 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Dr. Holohan said Ireland is experiencing a rapid increase in the incidence of illness in the community. He said cases were increasing in 22 of the 26 counties, with the majority of cases occurring in people who were not yet fully vaccinated. An additional 1,173 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were notified on Friday. DCMO @ronan_glynn Provides the latest updates # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) If you have symptoms, you should be self-isolated and tested. This includes cold and flu symptoms such as headaches, sore throats and runny nose. See here: pic.twitter.com/XMqpa1igmx -Ministry of Health (@roinnslainte) July 16, 2021 As of this morning, there were 79 Covid-positive patients in the hospital and 23 in the intensive care unit. “The current trajectory of highly infectious delta mutations across the country represents an increased risk of unvaccinated people being infected with Covid-19, more than 50% of today’s cases between the ages of 19 and 34. “Dr. Holohan said. .. “People waiting for a full vaccination should take all precautions this weekend and strongly adhere to public health advice while waiting for the vaccine. Restrict social contact, outdoor meetings, 2 Staying a meter away, wearing a mask, avoiding traveling abroad, etc. “If you have a cold or flu symptom (headache, sore throat, runny nose), please let your local contacts know and stay home for a Covid-19 test. The incidence is increasing very rapidly between the ages of 16-18, 19-24, and 25-34. The increase in people aged 16-18 is exceptional. Do everything you can to ensure your safety and to encourage and support those around you. pic.twitter.com/drofQphJVn — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) July 16, 2021 “From today, children between the ages of 25 and 29 can register for the vaccine on the HSE website. We strongly recommend that you visit and register for this age group at: HSE.ie.. “ Ireland Doner says additional ICU surge capacity is needed … Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Irish Epidemiology Modeling Advisory Group, said the incidence of people between the ages of 16 and 34 is increasing “very rapidly.” “The increase in people between the ages of 16 and 18 is extraordinary,” he added. “Do everything you can to stay safe and encourage and support those around you.”

