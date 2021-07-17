Illinois has recorded the 18th highest jump in the country this week.





Illinois recorded 67.2% more new COVID-19 cases this week than in the past seven days, according to figures updated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. This is the 18th highest weekly increase in the United States. Nationally, COVID-19 cases increased by 63.6% this week, according to the CDC. The four states of Florida, Texas, California, and Missouri account for nearly 50% of all new cases. According to CDC data, Florida alone is responsible for about 1 in 5 new COVID-19 cases, or about 22.1%. Last week, the state accounted for 17.5% of new cases. California, which re-imposed mask mandates last week, accounted for more than 10% of new cases in the country last week, compared to 8% this week. According to CDC data, Illinois accounts for 2.3% of new cases in the country, a slight increase from last week. Health officials have blamed an increase in incidents in unvaccinated communities in some of these highly reported states. Illinois borders Missouri, with an average of 206 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week, the second highest per capita rate after Arkansas. Illinois. “This is becoming an unvaccinated pandemic,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a media briefing on Friday. “Outbreaks are seen in some countries with low vaccination rates. Fully vaccinated communities are generally well on their way.” Illinois vaccine providers have administered more than 21,607 COVID-19 vaccines, Illinois Public Health Service officials reported Friday. According to IDPH records, this brings the total number of vaccines given in Illinois to 12,917,362, and 55.3% of the state’s vaccinated population over the age of 12 is considered to be fully vaccinated. Nationwide Illinois is ranked in the middle of a state with fully vaccinated qualified residents.. According to CDC records, Vermont leads 75.6% of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, IDPH personnel reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and 676 new cases. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the virus has killed 23,357 people in the state, and 1,399,946 Illinois residents have been infected with the disease. The Illinois hospital treats 476 COVID-19 patients, 94 of whom are in the intensive care unit. The state’s average 7-day case positive rate is 1.9%. The case positive rate indicates the level of new infection within a particular population to health authorities and is calculated as the percentage of new cases obtained from a series of test results. The 7-day average is used to explain the anomalies in the daily reports for these numbers.

