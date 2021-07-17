Health
Cuban vaccine Abdullah has shown 100% efficacy in preventing covid-19 death and serious illness in Phase III trials
The Abdullah vaccine developed by Cuba against the coronavirus is 100% efficiency To prevent severe systemic illness and the death of vaccinated groups, the island’s Foreign Ministry reported this Friday.
In the same study, which was conducted on 48,000 volunteers in a three-dose regimen, researchers at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) found that the inoculum that emerged in Havana was 92.28% effective against the disease. It is pointed out that it has the effectiveness of symptomatology.
So far, there are five anti-covid drugs under investigation on the island: Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus, Abdala, Mambisa, as well as six under study by a Chinese scientist called Pan-Corona. It’s an eye.
Abdullah Approved a week ago According to the National Center for Control of Medicines, Devices and Medical Devices (CECMED) for emergency use.
Together with Cuba’s other most advanced vaccine, Soberana 02, they are administered collectively to the Cuban population under a model called hygiene intervention in areas where there is maximum transmission of the virus with volunteers from risk groups. I will.
according to He insisted This Friday, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez will fully vaccinate 60% of Cuba’s population from his Twitter account in August next year. Officials also emphasized that the country has already reached 25% of the population in doses. This is above the world average.
As reported by island authorities this Friday, Cuba will begin vaccination of pediatric populations with coronavirus in September next year after clinical trials are completed in the age group from 3 to 18.
A study called “Ismaelillo”, which began this Thursday on the 15th, is reported to have been developed in Camaguey for a population of 600 children and adolescents. Grandma..
Abdullah vaccine Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.. It is based on the formulation of the RBD protein (receptor binding domain) and uses aluminum hydride as an amplifier for the immune response.
Drug design uses RBD and ACE 2 receptors. This is the primary access route to cells that are infected by the coronavirus and cause disease in individuals.
Recently, it was known to be another Cuban candidate for the coronavirus. Sovereign 02, He showed 62% effective on a double dose schedule..
