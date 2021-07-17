A record 35 million people will be offered free flu shots to ease pressure on the NHS | UK News





According to the minister, the largest influenza vaccination program in UK history will be rolled out this year, providing jabs to students in all schools under the age of 17. Last year, the free flu vaccine was expanded For all adults over the age of 50 and children in the first grade of junior high school, but this year’s even bigger plan includes junior high school students up to the eleventh grade in the program. From 31st August, close contact with all children aged 2 and 3 years, elementary school students, people in certain health conditions, unpaid caregivers, pregnant women, immunocompromised people, front-line health and adult society Vaccines are also provided to health care staff. In total, officials say they expect jab or nasal spray vaccines to be provided free of charge to more than 35 million people. A record 19 million seasonal influenza jabs were administered in the winter of 2020 The announcement comes a few days after a report commissioned by Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Valence suggests that medical services may face. This winter nightmare scenarioIn part, people’s immunity to respiratory infections such as the flu is likely to have diminished as Covid’s restrictions reduced the spread of the infection. The Royal College of General Practitioners describes cases of influenza in the region last season Was about 95% lower Than usual. “Influenza vaccines are safe and effective and protect millions of people each year from potentially catastrophic illnesses,” said Dr. Yvonne Doyle, Public Medical Director. .. health England. “Last winter, influenza activity was very low, but this is not a reason for complacency, as fewer people have built protection against the virus. Covid-19 may still be in circulation. Coupled with this, this makes the upcoming flu season very unpredictable. “ Sajid Javid, UK Health and Social Welfare Secretary, said the Covid vaccination program had a positive impact on vaccination. “As the country approaches normal life, we need to learn to live with Covid-19 along with other viruses, and millions of people to help keep them safe this winter. We offer free flu shots to people, “he said. Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor of molecular oncology at the University of Warwick, welcomed the announcement and reflected concerns about how the inevitable winter surge in respiratory viral infections would be managed. Said that. “At the same time we receive a Covid booster jab, we may vaccinate the most vulnerable elderly people with influenza jabs, which is currently being evaluated in clinical trials,” he said. “To guide clinical management, it will be important to have an efficient testing system that can distinguish between different respiratory viral infections.”

