Health officials in Mecklenburg County warn of an increase in COVID-19 cases, delta mutations
Charlotte, NC (WBTV)-Health authorities in Mecklenburg County had the nasty news of providing updates on Friday afternoon. Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the community.
All three measurements have increased in the last few weeks when it comes to what the county is tracking, such as hospitalization, positive rates, and overall cases.
They say it has something to do with the Delta variant, which officially confirmed that it was found in Mecklenburg County. Another problem is that only 50% of the county is populated, which is insufficient to maintain herd immunity.
Gibby Harris, director of health at Mecklenburg County, says the overwhelming majority of new cases are completely unvaccinated. Both Novant and Atrium said the same was true for hospitalization.
The county encourages people to get vaccinated and emphasizes vaccines if effective and safe. She says it’s time to do it now because she knows that a variant of Delta is in the community and is much more contagious.
The county states that cases are increasing among children, especially teens. 77% of cases have been reported in people under the age of 39.
Harris says there are some cases of being infected with the virus while being completely vaccinated, but their symptoms are usually absent.
“All our data show that if you are not vaccinated, you are more likely to get infected, with serious illnesses and complications, the need for hospitalization, and in some cases deaths from not being vaccinated. It shows the fact that it is much more likely. ” Harris.
In more cases, many community members are worried that we may be able to return to the required masks and restrictions. Harris says we aren’t there yet. She also says that the number of cases needs to change dramatically before new limits occur, but things can change rapidly.
She is worried that there are two populations, one who is vaccinated and the other who is not.
“We also found that in our younger population, the more convenient and easily available, the more likely we are to get it. But there are still problems with our younger population. That’s a big deal for them. Why bother, because it’s not something you’ve done, “she said.
This is the complete data from Mecklenburg County sent to the media this morning.
The highlights of the 115,387 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of July 14, 2021 are as follows:
• In the past week, an average of 92 confirmed infections per day were reported, while an average of 74 confirmed infections were reported over a 14-day period. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenberg resident cases reported to MCPH.
• In the past week, an average of 49 people with COVID-19 infection confirmed in the laboratory were admitted to an acute care facility in Mecklenburg County. This represents the upward trend over the last 14 days. These data are based on a daily census from an acute care facility in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.
An average of 5.2% of individuals tested in Mecklenburg County last week were positive for COVID-19. This represents the upward trend over the last 14 days. These data include only the ELR of the molecular (PCR) test submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results electronically.
-Among the reported cases, 987 deaths occurred due to COVID-19.
o Almost all deaths were elderly (aged 60+), with 15 occurring in adults aged 20-39 and 127 adults aged 40-59.
o All deaths, except 26, occurred in adults with the underlying chronic illness.
o Almost half were non-Hispanic whites. The disparity in COVID-19 mortality among non-Hispanic whites is associated with racial / ethnic differences among residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities that are actively experiencing outbreaks.
o Approximately 40% of deaths were associated with active outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTC).
o Of the deaths unrelated to outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nearly two in three were non-white and 40% were non-Hispanic blacks. As mentioned earlier, these disparities are primarily caused by the high incidence of underlying chronic conditions that increase the risk of serious complications from COVID-19 infection between these communities.
