Insufficient time to vaccinate children 12 years and older against COVID before school year – CBS Denver





Denver, Colorado (CBS4) – A window for students to be fully vaccinated before the end of Colorado’s fall semester. Many pediatricians urge parents of children over the age of 12 to vaccinate their children now, as it takes two doses and a month or more for the Pfizer vaccine to be fully functional. Dr. Sean O’Leary, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at a children’s hospital, said: “We have a truly contagious virus that circulates there.” O’Leary told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas that the Delta variant has caused concerns for many healthcare professionals. Not only does this variant infect more people, it can also cause mild symptoms in fully vaccinated people. “This delta variant is much more contagious than the one that was prevalent last fall,” O’Leary said. Only Pfizer vaccine is approved for children over 12 years of age. The second dose of the vaccine will be given 21 days after the first dose. After that, the vaccine will not be fully effective until 2 weeks after the second dose. Many classrooms return to learning from mid-August to late August, so it’s time to vaccinate your child so that they can be immunized before school returns. “Approximately 44% of children aged 12 to 17 in Colorado receive at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said O’Leary. Children under the age of 12 are not approved to make the current COVID-19 vaccine available to adults. O’Leary said parents with children who are not eligible for vaccination should not be afraid to send their children to school. O’Leary said wearing masks and developing healthy habits should keep them safe while at school. “(Students) are about 10 years old or younger, less likely to get infected, and less likely to spread,” said O’Leary. Studies have shown that the original strain of the COVID-19 virus did not spread so easily in schools. But it spread to the community, and children were bringing the virus into the building. O’Leary said the fact should, if qualified, encourage people of all ages to be vaccinated. “That’s why I really emphasize the importance of vaccination for everyone, so we can keep the school open,” O’Leary said. .. Doctors encourage parents to ensure that their students are up to date with regular vaccinations while receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Many have fallen behind their usual vaccines because the pandemics have kept them home for so long.

