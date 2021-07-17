After the decline, Oregon sees an increase in COVID-19 cases again

Oregon is no exception, as highly contagious delta mutations have spread nationwide and the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing.

Until last week, Oregon had a decline in COVID-19 cases for at least 11 consecutive weeks. Health experts point to the first highly contagious delta variant detected in India as a factor that state and federal authorities continue to warn about “unvaccinated pandemics.”

“The number of cases is increasing, and this is certainly due to the increasing proportion of delta variants in Oregon, which has been seen in communities around the world,” said Tim, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Health. Heider said on Friday. “If fully vaccinated, you are well protected from COVIDs containing delta variants. If you are not vaccinated, plan to be vaccinated and indoors or outdoors until vaccinated. Take precautions such as wearing a mask in a crowded area. “

File photo of the US Highway 26 sign outside Portland, taken June 28, 2021. We encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB

Last week, the Oregon Department of Health reported 1,318 new COVID-19 cases. This is an 11% increase from the previous week. Hospitalization increased from 66 to 104.

Oregon data show that delta variants account for only 5% of state COVID-19 cases, but sequence data can take weeks to be reported, with all coronavirus cases being variants. Authorities say it is likely to be underestimated because it has not been tested for.

“(The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) estimates that delta variants will continue to spread in the coming weeks, and this increase will also be seen in Oregon,” read a statement from state health officials.

Infectious variants further raise official concerns about unvaccinated people.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the outbreak in the United States is becoming a “unvaccinated pandemic” on Friday. This is because almost all hospitalizations and deaths are among non-immune people.

In Oregon, more than 70% of Oregon adults are fully or partially vaccinated. However, in some rural counties, there is a significant portion of the population that has not yet been shot.

In Multnomah County, the state’s most populous county and home of Portland, 74% of adults are fully or partially vaccinated. In Lake County, southern Oregon, only 36% of adults are partially or completely vaccinated. In 12 of the 36 counties in the state, less than 50% of adults in these counties are vaccinated.

“It doesn’t matter if unvaccinated people get the virus,” said Dr. John Hitsman, a public health officer in Umatilla County, where 42% of adults are fully or partially vaccinated. Told. Oregonian / Oregonian Live this week. “That’s when they’re trying to get it, and how sick they are.”

In addition, this week, the Oregon Department of Health announced a new goal to fill the fairness gap with 80% of colored adults receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of summer.

Immunization rates in Hispanic, Native American and Black communities have remained in the mid-40% range, officials said.

The potential for ever-increasing cases of coronavirus has been lifted by Governor Kate Brown on June 30, with the state revisiting restrictions such as mask obligations, capacity limits, county risk levels that regulate limits, and distance requirements. I’m wondering if I’ll do it.

This possibility became a reality in Los Angeles County when authorities announced that residents would need to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Saturday night, regardless of vaccination status.

In Oregon, state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said in a public Q & A this week about the possibility of reinstatement of restrictions in the event of a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Stated.

“If there is a significant increase in illness and hospitalization in Oregon or the United States, that is, if people may not be able to get the quality care they deserve, make sure to discuss it as needed. No additional steps have been taken. “

___

Sara Cline is a corps member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in the local newsroom to report on unreported issues.