StarMed Healthcare is encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases increase in Mecklenburg County.





Charlotte, NC (WBTV)-Health authorities in Mecklenburg County are urging you in every possible way to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Gibby Harris, Director of Public Health, Mecklenburg County, provided the COVID-19 update on Friday. Harris states that cases of COVID-19, hospitalization, and positive rates are increasing. She says it is partly related to the Delta variant, which officially confirmed that it was found in Mecklenburg County. 16-year-old Ashley Viera-Zuniga says she didn’t have a chance to get COVID-19, especially after hearing about the Delta variant. She and her family were vaccinated on Friday. “If you look at how I’m vaccinated, I get more protection. If I get sick, I know I’m at least vaccinated and hopefully not so widespread. “Yes,” said Viera Zniga. Dr. Arin Piramzadian of StarMed Healthcare says it’s time to take more shots if not vaccinated in Mecklenburg County. “It’s obviously very dangerous to have a lot of people in Mecklenburg County who haven’t been vaccinated yet. We’re now able to go back to where we were just a few months ago,” said Piramzadian. Harris says most new positive cases are from people who are not completely vaccinated. In a recent data collection, StarMed Health Care stated that 62% of positive cases were Delta variants. Samples were collected from various sites throughout North Carolina. Hey, guys. We have regained sequence data for some of our recent tests. Over 62% of positives appear to be delta mutants. There is no excuse, Charlotte. zero. Vaccine now and stop the clash. — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) July 16, 2021 In addition, Harris said 50% of the counties were partially vaccinated and were aware of the gap between black and Hispanic communities. The Camino Community Center states that it has noticed a tendency for distrust and misinformation in the Hispanic community. We are trying to overcome that by asking vaccine clinics, mobile vaccines, and doctors to translate patients. “Vaccines and COVIDs are a very complex issue, but ask all Latino Americans who still have questions about vaccines whether they should be vaccinated or not, and talk to someone who is comfortable and familiar with the vaccine. “The Camino community said. Center researcher Renin Caro. Health officials say that people who have been vaccinated and infected with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, but the delta type can be more harmful to unvaccinated people. “All our data show that if you are not vaccinated, you are more likely to get infected, with serious illnesses and complications, the need for hospitalization, and in some cases deaths from not being vaccinated. It shows the fact that it is much more likely, “Harris said. “Some people don’t think they’re actually at risk, so we need to not only protect ourselves, but also vaccinate to overcome this turmoil,” said Piramzadian. Copyright 2021W BTV. all rights reserved.

