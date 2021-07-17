Health
Vaccine myths and disinformation keep COVID vaccinations low
US surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Thursday that false information about the COVID-19 pandemic poses “an imminent and insidious threat to our health.”
He blamed the spread of what he called a “general myth” by those who refused to vaccinate. Nevada health officials said cases of unvaccinated people have caused a recent surge in infections in the state.
Mercy’s office has also published a document showing how to counter false information about the COVID-19 vaccine. find it Here..
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has addressed some of the myths prevailing primarily through social media channels and published facts that people need to know to combat vaccine concerns.
Myth 1. When you get the COVID-19 vaccine, you may become magnetic.
CDC: Vaccination does not make you magnetic, including the vaccination site on your arm. The COVID-19 vaccine does not contain ingredients that can generate electromagnetic fields at the injection site. All COVID-19 vaccines are metal free.Learn more about material A vaccine that is approved for use in the United States.
Myth 2. COVID-19 vaccine can cause problems if you want a baby.
CDC: If you are currently pregnant or want to become pregnant in the future, you will get it when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. Currently, there is no evidence that vaccination causes problems with pregnancy, including placental development. In addition, there is no evidence that female or male childbirth problems are a side effect of vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
Myth 3. Vaccines will change your DNA.
CDC: Vaccines do not modify or interact with DNA. Both mRNA and viral vector COVID-19 vaccines provide cells with instructions (genetic material) to initiate the construction of defenses against the virus that causes COVID-19. However, the substance never enters the nucleus of the cell. The nucleus of a cell is where our DNA is held.Learn more about mRNA and Viral vector COVID19 vaccine.
Myth 4. When you get the COVID-19 vaccine, the virus test will be positive for COVID-19.
CDC: None of the approved and recommended COVID-19 vaccines test positive. Virus testing, Used to check if you are currently infected. If the body responds immune to the target vaccination, some tests may be positive. Antibody test.. Antibody tests show that you have been infected before and may have some protection.For more information Possibility of COVID-19 disease after vaccination..
Myth 5. Vaccines can get sick with COVID-19.
CDC: No licensed US COVID-19 vaccine Contains live viruses. This means that the vaccine cannot make you sick. Vaccines teach our immune system how to recognize and fight viruses.
Myth 6. Being close to a person who has been vaccinated with COVID-19 can affect a woman’s menstrual cycle.
CDC: The menstrual cycle is not affected by being close to the person who received the COVID-19 vaccine. The cycle can be affected by stress, sleep disorders, and dietary and exercise changes.
Myth 7. The COVID-19 vaccine, which is licensed for use in the United States, releases or releases some of its constituents.
CDC: Vaccine excretion is a term used to describe the release or release of vaccine components inside or outside the body. Some believe that the live virus can be removed from the vaccinated person. Vaccine shedding occurs only if the vaccine contains an attenuated version of the virus. Vaccines approved for use in the United States do not contain live viruses.
Myth 8. If you are already infected with COVID-19, you do not need to be vaccinated.
It is true that when you recover from COVID-19, your body produces antibodies that provide some protection against getting it again. 90 days is an estimate of immunity length Natural infections can be long, but can lastSaid Dr. David Weismiller, a professor of family and community medicine at UNLV School of Medicine. However, vaccines are still needed to enhance protection.
Jennifer Sizemore, a spokesman for the Southern Nevada Health District, said this was one of the most common misconceptions the authorities heard. “This is not the case. People infected with COVID-19 are still at risk of reinfection, and vaccination provides the best and most effective protection for those who have recovered from the virus,” she added. ..
Myth 9. The COVID-19 vaccine causes a COVID-19 mutant.
The COVID-19 virus itself, not the vaccine, produces the mutant. The CDC states that the virus is constantly changing and genetic variation can lead to the emergence of new variants. Learn more about variants.
Myth 10. I am young and healthy and do not need a vaccine.
According to the CDC and other public health experts, being young and healthy does not guarantee immunity to the disease, especially for the more contagious delta mutants that spread to southern Nevada and the United States. Anyone infected with the virus can develop long-term debilitating symptoms such as prolonged shortness of breath, brain fog, malaise, and loss of smell and taste. Some young people, including those who are perfectly healthy, died of COVID-19.
You need to get the vaccine. Find your option here. For test options, Go here..
Find the latest data about Nevada Coronavirus Count here.
Read more about vaccine safety On the CDC site..
do you have any questions?Send them to [email protected]
Rhonda Prast is the editor of the Review-Journal research and projects.To reach her rp[email protected].. Review-Journal staff writer Mary Hines contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.reviewjournal.com/life/health/covid-vaccine-myths-heres-what-you-should-know-2401293/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]