Italy is at risk of new restrictions as Covid Delta variants proliferate

Rome :

The new numbers suggest a reversal of the trend, as Xinhua was characterized by a decline in both indicators the previous week.

The incidence of COVID-19 (the number of people tested positive for the total number of people who took the swab test during the period) increased from 11 a week ago to 19 per 100,000.

The study also showed that infections have increased in 12 of the country’s 20 regions over the past 14 days (until July 14).

The total reproduction number (Rt) was 0.91 for the week from July 7th to 14th, but was 0.66 for the previous week.

“Transmission speeds are deteriorating again and some areas are now in moderate risk areas,” ISS President Silvio Brusafero said at a news conference.

“Fortunately, the impact of COVID-19 on hospitals at this stage remains minimal,” he said.

He warned of the potential effects of delta variants of COVID-19 in the coming weeks, stressing that contact tracing and quarantine of infected individuals remain important to offset them. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign is continuing in earnest.

According to the ISS, the northeastern Veneto region, Sicily and Sardinia are the three regions that currently report the highest reproduction numbers. These areas will continue to be monitored and may return to the so-called “yellow zone” next week. This is the second lowest hierarchy in the Italian color-coded system with the least restrictions on COVID-19.

Currently, the whole country is in a low-risk “white zone” and there are virtually no restrictions, except for the obligation to use face masks and indoor social distance.

During the summer vacation, especially in light of the high transmission rates of the Delta COVID-19 variant, the ISS said, “The number of transmissions in Italy in August could be in the (minimum) value range of 0.58 to 0.62 and the (maximum) value. I warned) A value between 0.8 and 1.3. “