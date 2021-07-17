Health
Italy is at risk of new restrictions as Covid Delta variants proliferate
The new numbers suggest a reversal of the trend, as Xinhua was characterized by a decline in both indicators the previous week.
The incidence of COVID-19 (the number of people tested positive for the total number of people who took the swab test during the period) increased from 11 a week ago to 19 per 100,000.
The study also showed that infections have increased in 12 of the country’s 20 regions over the past 14 days (until July 14).
The total reproduction number (Rt) was 0.91 for the week from July 7th to 14th, but was 0.66 for the previous week.
“Transmission speeds are deteriorating again and some areas are now in moderate risk areas,” ISS President Silvio Brusafero said at a news conference.
“Fortunately, the impact of COVID-19 on hospitals at this stage remains minimal,” he said.
He warned of the potential effects of delta variants of COVID-19 in the coming weeks, stressing that contact tracing and quarantine of infected individuals remain important to offset them. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign is continuing in earnest.
According to the ISS, the northeastern Veneto region, Sicily and Sardinia are the three regions that currently report the highest reproduction numbers. These areas will continue to be monitored and may return to the so-called “yellow zone” next week. This is the second lowest hierarchy in the Italian color-coded system with the least restrictions on COVID-19.
Currently, the whole country is in a low-risk “white zone” and there are virtually no restrictions, except for the obligation to use face masks and indoor social distance.
During the summer vacation, especially in light of the high transmission rates of the Delta COVID-19 variant, the ISS said, “The number of transmissions in Italy in August could be in the (minimum) value range of 0.58 to 0.62 and the (maximum) value. I warned) A value between 0.8 and 1.3. “
Sources
2/ https://www.dtnext.in/News/World/2021/07/17072656/1307170/Italy-at-risk-of-new-restrictions-as-Covid-Delta-variant-.vpf
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]