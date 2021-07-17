Free influenza jab for 35 million people, including junior high school students, with the risk of 60,000 deaths

freedom influenza The government announced this winter that it will provide jabs to more than 35 million people, including junior high school students.

It comes after scientists have expressed their greatest fear 60,000 people have died from the flu this winter And the NHS was overwhelmed.

According to the DHSC, the provider will provide the flu vaccine to more than 35 million people, including all junior high school students from September to the 11th grade.

Other groups eligible for the free jab include children aged 2 and 3 on August 31, all elementary school children, people over the age of 50, pregnant women, unpaid caregivers, front-line health and adult society. Welfare staff is included.

The expanded flu drive was built on last year’s expanded flu program, which DHSC said, and received a record 19 million jabs.

Minister of Health Sajid Javid On Saturday, he revealed that this year’s seasonal flu program, which begins in September, will be the largest ever in the UK, urging everyone eligible for vaccination.

Jabido said: “Influenza can be a serious illness and we want to build a barrier of protection by immunizing a record number of people.

“As the country approaches normal life, we need to learn to live with Covid-19 along with other viruses. This winter, we will provide millions of people with free flu shots, Keep them safe.

“The incredible scale of the Covid-19 vaccination program underscores the positive impact of vaccination. I am everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated against the flu when called before. I recommend it to you. “

The· Ministry of Public Health (DHSC) said influenza levels worldwide were lower than expected in 2020-21 due to Covid measures such as wearing masks, social distance and reduced travel abroad.

However, given the low levels of last season, he added that this winter would be more vulnerable to higher populations and could reach higher levels.

A new report released Thursday warned that a mixture of Covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus could put a serious burden on the NHS this winter.

Scientists said sick people should avoid the spread of influenza and other winter viruses and “out of the way” to stop the pressure on the NHS each year.

Dr. Yvonne Doyle of the UK Public Health Services said: “Last winter, influenza activity was very low, but this is not a reason for complacency, as fewer people have built protection against the virus.

“This, coupled with the possibility that Covid-19 is still in circulation, makes the upcoming flu season very unpredictable.”

DHSC, NHS England and Improvement, and Public Health England have issued influenza letters from 2021 to 22 to providers to plan for this year’s expansion program.

The extended flu program Covid-19 vaccine booster program.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) will release final advice on the Covid Booster Jab Program later this summer, DHSC said.

Last month, the Commission released interim guidance to set a priority list of who should get a third jab if a booster program is needed.

In the first stage, the 15 million most vulnerable people in the UK will provide boosters. This includes people over the age of 70, health care workers, long-term care residents, clinically very vulnerable people, and immunocompromised people.

The second stage is regular with adults over 50 years old, usually 16 years old and over who are provided with free NHS influenza jabs, people 16-49 years old in the Covid risk group, and people with immunodeficiency. contact.

In a letter to senior leaders, GPs, and hospital bosses earlier this month, the NHS England prepares the medical system to provide a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine between September 6 and December 17. Said that you need to.

Chris Hopson, CEO of the NHS provider, said people will need to be vaccinated against the flu and covid “for the next few years”, which needs to be provided along with other jobs. It was.

He added: “Deploying an influenza program of this size with the Covid Booster Campaign requires a huge amount of planning, collaboration and commitment, especially from primary care.

“It’s very ambitious in terms of scale and complexity, and there is no doubt that the NHS can meet this challenge, but we will consider ways to enable the program to run while addressing the other pressures NHS staff face. is needed.

“We plan to vaccinate against influenza and covid over the next few years, so put our approach on a sustainable foundation as soon as possible.”