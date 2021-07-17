Do Children Need the COVID-19 Vaccine Before School Begins?Doctors emphasize safety

A pair of Utah pediatricians said on Friday that it was time for students over the age of 12 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to be fully immunized before school began. Parents who have doubts about the shot Talk to your doctor to get rid of incorrect information.

“But most parents hesitate, but they tend to be emotional decisions rather than logical decisions. That’s why it’s really good to talk to someone who knows you personally. I think, “Dr. Tim Duffy, Associate Medical Director of Intermountain Healthcare’s Pediatric Services Line, said at a virtual press conference.

Duffy said his parents had heard a lot about the coronavirus and their children, but “they don’t know what’s true and what’s not. It happens to their healthcare providers in their own family. It’s huge for them to interpret it in the context of what they are doing. “

Providers are at risk of vaccination of adolescents and teens, but exposure to COVID-19 in that age group is “very low and definitely low,” Duffy said. The vaccine is currently only available to children over the age of 12, but the federal government may approve infants to receive injections this winter.

Dr. Andi Pavia, Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Utah and Director of Hospital Epidemiology at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, said: Myocarditis, myocardial inflammation, are rare side effects associated with vaccines, More common in men under the age of 30.

“But it’s very rare. It’s estimated to prevent about 14,200 cases, about 400 hospitalizations, and three deaths for every case of myocarditis that can occur with vaccination,” Pavia said. Says. “There were some cases of non-serious myocarditis. People recover well.”

He dismissed the “myth” that vaccination could affect childbirth as “100% complete hog wash”, but it is actively spread on social media and “aggressive vaccination”. It may have come from a prevention group or a disinformation campaign in Russia. ” “

According to Pavia, other false claims are widespread that vaccines are ineffective or unsafe for young people and that infection with COVID-19 does not cause much illness.

“What’s most fascinating to me is that COVID isn’t a big deal for teenagers,” he said. In that age group, there are about 1,000 hospitalizations for “and a few deaths” due to COVID-19, and in some cases there are long-term effects of the virus.

Utah Health Department reports that there are less than 5 viral deaths in both Utah under the age of 1 and Utah between the ages of 1-14, and COVID-19 deaths in Utah between the ages of 15-24. There are 8 people.

According to the State Department of Health, over 30% of Utahn aged 12 to 15 years have been vaccinated at least once, and 22.5% are considered fully vaccinated. In other words, more than 2 weeks have passed since the last dose. The number of Utahns 12-18 has increased, with 38.5% receiving at least one vaccination and nearly 31% being fully vaccinated.

Pavia said Utah is more advanced than most other states when it comes to vaccination of children and teenagers.

“It’s really good. This is one of the only places in COVID statistics that is ahead of most states. It shows the enthusiasm most parents had to protect their children.” Pavia said. “But 38% isn’t enough. It’s a long way to go.”

During the special session in May Utah State Legis has banned requests for masks in the classroom But Pavia said parents, teachers and students should not stop uniting “to do the right thing”, especially for children who are too young to be vaccinated.

For Utahn under the age of 12, learning from home may be the safest option, he said.

“If you want to protect your child completely from infection, especially if your child is at very high risk for heart or lung disease, or cancer,” Pavia said distance learning or homeschooling was “a probably safe option.” That’s it. “

He said he was “extremely worried” about the potential impact of the new school year on the state’s already booming number of cases. The Utah COVID-19 outbreak was recently ranked as the sixth worst in the United States.Driven by the spread of Highly contagious delta mutant of the virus First detected with delayed immunization rates in India and the state.

Last fall, the new semester “pushed a big wave across the community. Logic would say that’s what we’re facing and that’s what we’re worried about. “We have to,” Pavia said, calling it a “big lift” to increase vaccination coverage by the fall.

Duffy also said he wanted to see children wearing face masks at school this fall and expressed concern about how much time many people have already missed in the classroom because of the virus.

“Honestly, I really need people to be vaccinated because I don’t want my kids to go to school anymore. The lack of two years of direct schooling and social aspects I think it will have an impact in the future. I just beg people to be vaccinated so that they can be safely sent to school. “