4-fold surge in long COVID cases after the second wave: study

Symptoms After COVID-19 Complications in many patients are four times higher in the second wave compared to the first wave. Apollo Hospital I made it clear.

Cases of long COVID are those in which the patient has been suffering from COVID-related complications for a long period of time and these cases are on the rise.

The delta variant that caused the turmoil in April this year caused extreme causality, the latter being called the Concern Virus (VoC) by the Union Department of Health, “high fever, diarrhea, severe lung infections, followed by long COVID. New symptoms such as the syndrome were seen, and complications after COVID such as decreased oxygen levels and pulmonary fibrosis that appeared even after a positive test for more than 8 weeks, “the study said.

“After the second wave of COVID-19, the number of cases reported for long COVID and post-COVID complications was four times that reported last year,” he says.

The patient was hospitalized 20-30 days after the test was positive.

Known as long-distance COVID cases, these patients continue to experience symptoms of the disease four weeks after initial recovery.

Dr. MS Kanwar of the Reed Lung Transplant and COVID team, a senior consultant in the Department of Respiratory Medicine, said: “After the second wave of COVID-19, a large number of patients with moderate to severe complications came, even after an 8-week test positive. The reason is low-grade cytokines. There can be any kind of immunomodulatory dysfunction that the body couldn’t handle, either a reaction or something happening in the body. This number is much higher than what was observed last year. “

“Post-COVID complications such as chronic fatigue syndrome and myalgia are reported four times more often in women than in men, but complications such as pulmonary fibrosis have been found to be more severe in men.” Said Dr.

Other than that, pulmonary fibrosis, shortness of breath, and low oxygen levels continue to be some of the most reported complications.

Many patients have shortness of breath, prolonged weakness, extreme malaise, recurrent headache and fever, pulmonary fibrosis, increased pulse rate, various gastrointestinal problems, and erectile dysfunction, hair loss, and menstrual disorders in women. Complications with some rare complications have been reported.

Due to immunodeficiency, some patients also suffered from serious post-COVID complications such as mucormycosis and secondary infections. Recovery of such patients will take longer than expected.

In India, 38,079 new cases and 560 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, with 4,24,025 active cases. Recovery rate rises to 97.31%.

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text.

Apply Mint newsletter * Please enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.

download

App now !!



topic