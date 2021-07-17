Health
4-fold surge in long COVID cases after the second wave: study
Symptoms After COVID-19 Complications in many patients are four times higher in the second wave compared to the first wave. Apollo Hospital I made it clear.
Cases of long COVID are those in which the patient has been suffering from COVID-related complications for a long period of time and these cases are on the rise.
The delta variant that caused the turmoil in April this year caused extreme causality, the latter being called the Concern Virus (VoC) by the Union Department of Health, “high fever, diarrhea, severe lung infections, followed by long COVID. New symptoms such as the syndrome were seen, and complications after COVID such as decreased oxygen levels and pulmonary fibrosis that appeared even after a positive test for more than 8 weeks, “the study said.
“After the second wave of COVID-19, the number of cases reported for long COVID and post-COVID complications was four times that reported last year,” he says.
The patient was hospitalized 20-30 days after the test was positive.
Known as long-distance COVID cases, these patients continue to experience symptoms of the disease four weeks after initial recovery.
Dr. MS Kanwar of the Reed Lung Transplant and COVID team, a senior consultant in the Department of Respiratory Medicine, said: “After the second wave of COVID-19, a large number of patients with moderate to severe complications came, even after an 8-week test positive. The reason is low-grade cytokines. There can be any kind of immunomodulatory dysfunction that the body couldn’t handle, either a reaction or something happening in the body. This number is much higher than what was observed last year. “
“Post-COVID complications such as chronic fatigue syndrome and myalgia are reported four times more often in women than in men, but complications such as pulmonary fibrosis have been found to be more severe in men.” Said Dr.
Other than that, pulmonary fibrosis, shortness of breath, and low oxygen levels continue to be some of the most reported complications.
Many patients have shortness of breath, prolonged weakness, extreme malaise, recurrent headache and fever, pulmonary fibrosis, increased pulse rate, various gastrointestinal problems, and erectile dysfunction, hair loss, and menstrual disorders in women. Complications with some rare complications have been reported.
Due to immunodeficiency, some patients also suffered from serious post-COVID complications such as mucormycosis and secondary infections. Recovery of such patients will take longer than expected.
In India, 38,079 new cases and 560 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, with 4,24,025 active cases. Recovery rate rises to 97.31%.
This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
download
App now !!
..
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/fourfold-surge-in-long-covid-cases-after-second-wave-study-11626512129762.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]